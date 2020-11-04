eGain Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for November 2020
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN), the leading provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions, today announced it has been invited to participate in the following three investor conferences in November:
ROTH Technology Virtual Conference
- Wednesday, November 11, 2020 (one-on-one meetings only)
Benchmark Technology 1x1 Investor Virtual Conference
- Thursday, November 12, 2020 (one-on-one meetings only)
Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Virtual Conference
- Tuesday, November 17, 2020 (one-on-one meetings only)
eGain management will host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at these conferences. Meetings can be scheduled through the firms hosting the conferences or through MKR Investor Relations, eGain's investor relations firm, at egan@mkr-group.com.
About eGain
eGain customer engagement solutions deliver digital transformation for leading brands – powered by virtual assistance, AI, knowledge, and analytics. Our comprehensive suite of applications help clients deliver memorable, digital-first customer experiences in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.
eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.
MKR Investor Relations
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers
Phone: 323-468-2300
Email: egan@mkr-group.com