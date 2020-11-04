Healthcare Analytics Market to Exhibit a Brilliant CAGR of 27.5% and Hit USD 80.21 Billion by 2026; Advancement in Healthcare Technologies to Favour Market Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare analytics market size is predicted to reach USD 80.21 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period. The emergence of big data in healthcare can be a vital factor in boosting the healthcare analytics market revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising venture capital investments by major companies will contribute positively to the healthcare analytics market trends in the forthcoming years. For instance, Cigna Ventures, a venture capital fund company invested $29.5M in Arcadia, a healthcare data and software company. The new development of Arcadia will help enhance patient care and adoption of value-based care models along with access to resources and tools to health care professionals

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

August 2019- Clarivate Analytics launched Cortellis Digital Health Intelligence solution. The solution is first-of-its kind covering global digital health ecosystem. This will help the drug, device, and technology developers to fully use the digital technology.

February 2018- Infor, a leader in providing industry-specific cloud applications launched Infor Healthcare Enterprise Analytics. This solution will provide healthcare organizations to transform complex data into a compre-hensive picture of patient and population health.





The healthcare analytics market report focuses and elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players in detail. Deep analysis about healthcare analytics market status, competition pattern, enterprise, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends, regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been studied and provided within the synopsis. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry has been analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel is presented as well.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease.

Introduction of Project Apollo by Cerner to Escalate Market Possibilities

Cerner Corporation, an American health information technology solutions and services company launched a trailblazing platform, project Apollo. The new cognitive platform will provide computing resources to its healthcare users. The cloud-based automation platform is built on AWS infrastructure for speedy innovations to eliminate manual steps that cast obstructions for new advancement.

The launch of the platform will have a positive impact on the healthcare analytics market share owing to the its next-gen technology for healthcare clients. Moreover, the deal between the Cerner and Geisinger will bolster healthy growth of the market during the forecast period. for instance, Cerner announced a 10-year agreement with Geisinger to extend its usage of the HealtheIntent pop health platform.

Cerner CEO Brent Shafer, said in a statement, "healthcare will change more in the next five years than it has in the past 30, as we have for the past four decades, Cerner's technology and collaborative programs, along with the most respected providers, will lead a wave of disruptive innovation focused on making healthcare better."





Developed Healthcare Infrastructure to Facilitate Growth in North America

The market in North America is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure and facilities in countries such as in Canada and the US. The advancement in technologies along with growing venture capital funding will aid the market in the region.

Moreover, the adoption of electronic health records and presence of eminent players in the region. Europe is expected to hold a major share in the global market owing to the rising emphasis on healthcare and favorable reimbursement policies. Asia Pacific is predicted to witness steady growth due to the growing awareness and adoption of healthcare analytics. Moreover, the developing healthcare infrastructure and high spending on healthcare will contribute positively to the market in Asia Pacific.





The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Healthcare Analytics Market:

Cerner Corporation

IBM Corporation (IBM Watson)

Flatiron Health

Linguamatics

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Epic Systems Corporation

Health Catalyst

Inovalon

Others





Healthcare Analytics Market Segmentations:

By Product

• Descriptive Analytics

• Predictive Analytics

• Prescriptive Analytics

By Application

· Financial Analytics

· Population Health Analytics

· Clinical Analytics

· Operations and Administrative analytics

By End User

· Payers

· Providers

· Others





