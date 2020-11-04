Vasopressin for Vasoplegic Shock Market to Exhibit Stellar 14.8% CAGR and Reach USD 2,657.9 Million by 2027; Owing to Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Surgeries, reports Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vasopressin for vasoplegic shock market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 2,657.9 million by 2027, while exhibiting a stellar CAGR of 14.8% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular surgeries that propels the demand for vasopressin for vasoplegic shock across the globe. The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 890.9 million in 2019. North America stood at USD 561.3 million in 2019 and is expected to hold the highest position in the global market in the forthcoming years.

Vasoplegia is a type of syndrome that involves pathologically low systemic vascular resistance. It further leads to reduced blood pressure amid presence of a raised cardiac output. The growing adoption of vasopressin for vasoplegic shock treatment is gaining popularity owing to its efficiency in treating the syndrome.





Industry Development:

April 2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc announced the approval of its new drug application, ANDA for 1ml vasopressin injection. The product is a original generic version of Endo International plc's Vasostrict formulation.





Rising Cardiac Syndrome Cases amid COVID-19 to Boost Growth

The recent spike in the cases of people suffering from the novel coronavirus disease is expected to surge the cardiac syndrome risk amongst people susceptible to contracting it.

This is leading the pharmaceutical sector to focus on developing advanced vasopressin drugs for treatment purposes. This is expected to bode well for the growth of the global market in the near future.





DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Incidence of Cardiovascular Surgeries to Augment Growth

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every year about 340,000 Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG) procedures are performed in the U.S. The increasing number of cardiovascular surgeries propels the demand for vasopressin to control the blood flow.

Additionally, the growing number of CABG procedures and sepsis patients are boosting the demand for innovative vasopressin treatment options. This is expected to bode well for the global vasopressin for vasoplegic shock market growth during the forecast period.





SEGMENTATION

Post Cardiac Surgery Segment Held 25.2% in 2019

The post cardiac segment, based on application, held a market share of about 25.2% in 2019 and is likely to gain momentum owing to the increasing number of cardiac surgeries that require efficient post-cardiac treatment globally.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Increasing Prevalence of Sepsis in North America to Favor Growth

Among all the regions, North America stood at USD 561.3 million in 2019 and is expected to hold the highest position in the global market in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to the increasing prevalence of sepsis that drives the demand for advanced vasopressin for vasoplegic shock treatment procedures in the region.

The market in Europe is expected to experience a significant growth backed by surging investments in R&D by the government as well as major companies to develop advanced vasopressin for vasoplegic shock treatment between 2020 and 2027.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Prominent Companies Focus on Investment in R&D Activities to Develop Innovative Vasopressin for Vasoplegic Shock

The global vasopressin for vasoplegic shock market is fragmented by the presence of key players that are focusing on raising investments to develop advanced vasopressin for vasoplegic shock treatment.

Additionally, the major companies are striving to maintain their presence in the global marketplace by adopting strategies such as partnership, collaboration, and merger and acquisition to gain a competitive edge over their rivals during the forecast period.





List of the Companies Profiled in the Vasopressin for Vasoplegic Shock Market:

Endo International plc (Dublin, Ireland)

AMOMED Pharma (Vienna, Austria)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (California, U.S.)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Ferring Pharmaceuticals (Saint-Prex, Switzerland)

Fresenius Kabi Canada (Toronto, Canada)

Astellas Pharma (Tokyo, Japan)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (New Jersey, U.S.)

Others





Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Recent Industry Developments Such as Mergers & Acquisitions

4.2. Regulatory Scenario for Key Countries

4.3. New Product Launch

4.4. Statistics on Prevalence of Cardiac Disorders for Key Countries/Regions

4.5. Pipeline Analysis

Global Vasopressin for Vasoplegic Shock Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

5.2.1. Sepsis

5.2.2. Post Cardiac Surgery

5.2.3. Others

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1. North America

5.5.2. Europe

5.5.3. Asia Pacific

5.5.4. Latin America

5.5.5. Middle East & Africa

North America Vasopressin for Vasoplegic Shock Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Application

6.2.1. Sepsis

6.2.2. Post Cardiac Surgery

6.2.3. Others

6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Country

6.3.1. U.S.

6.3.2. Canada





TOC Continued….!





