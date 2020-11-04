Treasures to transform lives are discovered in new captivating self-help memoir

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annamarie Ibrahim, an international inspirational speaker and humorist, shares the tools she used while her soul was "burnished and shined to a high-gloss" through crisis, devastation and loss. Ibrahim wrote "Hollowed: An Amazing True Story of a Woman Who Endured the Hollowing of Her Spirit, Body, and Soul" (published by Balboa Press) in a way that reads like a private seminar in print.

Presented in a casual style, Ibrahim presents her personal experiences covering over 40 years of life while defeating pancreatic cancer, to making the tough decision to become physically hollow in massive parts of her body. Standing beside her husband through a battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Ibrahim shares the story of the ultimate challenge of being forced to remove their only child from life support.

Reviews repeatedly site the "captivating effects" of reading this book with claims of "not being able to put the book down." Filled with reflections and self-help opportunities, Ibrahim utilizes humor and humility while including specific methods to help readers cope with many of life's crisis.

"The roads of everyone's life have pot-holes, ruts and erosion. Regardless of the crisis, you don't have to disintegrate with the problem. Illness, death, adversity and hopelessness didn't cause me to collapse. Writing 'Hollowed' is my gift to help others by sharing the steps to heal. No matter how hopeless someone may feel, there is a path to move through change and crisis," Ibrahim says, emphasizing that she hopes readers learn "Metamorphosis, change, in any form is tough but not impossible. In order to fly, the butterfly must struggle to change, push through the cocoon and grow wings."

"Hollowed" is available for purchase online on Amazon's website at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08J3MHLT4.

"Hollowed"

By Annamarie Ibrahim

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 174 pages | ISBN 9781982252229

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 174 pages | ISBN 9781982252205

E-Book | 174 pages | ISBN 9781982252212

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Annamarie Ibrahim is a dedicated wife, mother and friend who is more physically hollow than most pumpkins on Halloween. As a successful internationally known keynote inspirational speaker and trainer, she maintains her humility, humor and playfulness while sharing her message. As the founder of Sparkfire Seminars, Ibrahim shares the tips and tools others can use to tackle their own controversies in life. She takes great pride in the knowledge that readers of her blog enjoy the humorous and insightful manner in which they laugh and learn to live life with greater appreciation and joy. Ibrahim enjoys celebrating life with her husband and dog in their home in the Sierra Foothills of California. Released concurrently with "Hollowed" is Ibrahim's second book, "Hollowed Soldier: Raped in the Military and Abandoned." Ibrahim is available for interviews, book reviews, discussions and speaking engagements through her website: www.annamarieibrahim.com.

