Foster self-acceptance and self-confidence in your child with 'Itty-Bitty, Be Who You Are'

November 04, 2020 12:58am   Comments
TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The children's picture book "Itty-Bitty, Be Who You Are" (published by Archway Publishing) by Debora Bosco MACP, B. Ed, features Itty-Bitty, a young beaver who builds its confidence and learns self-acceptance, with some encouragement from its mama. The book is the second in the "Itty-Bitty" series, following "Itty-Bitty, I Love You."

 

The series revolves around the two beavers, Itty-Bitty and Mama Beaver, and especially Itty-Bitty. In this particular book, Itty-Bitty experiences growth and increased self-confidence as the story progresses. To help her little beaver, Mama Beaver nurtures, provides guidance, and gives continued messages on encouragement.

 

"I hope children and caregivers have an encouraging and heartwarming experience reading this book," Bosco says. "I think that parents/guardians relate to Mama Beaver's loving, encouraging message of self-acceptance and loving oneself. I believe that children will relate to Itty-Bitty learning to embrace and accept itself regardless of what friends may say."

 

"Itty-Bitty, Be Who You Are" is available for purchase online at: https://www.amazon.com/Itty-bitty-Be-Who-You-Are/dp/1480892343.

 

"Itty-Bitty, Be Who You Are"

By Debora Bosco MACP, B. Ed

Hardcover | 8.5 x 11 in | 24 pages | ISBN 9781480892361

Softcover | 8.5 x 11 in | 24 pages | ISBN 9781480892347

E-Book | 24 pages | ISBN 9781480892354

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Debora Bosco MACP, B. Ed, the author of the Itty-Bitty children's book series. She has a background in literature, psychology and education. She earned a Master of Arts in counseling psychology and received training from the Canadian Association for Play Therapy. Bosco is the mother of an itty-bitty child.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

