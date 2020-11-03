Wesdome Announces 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:WDO) ("Wesdome" or the "Company") today announces third quarter ("Q3 2020") financial results. All figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.
Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, "During Q3, Wesdome generated operating cash flow of $25.5 million or $0.18 per share and free cash flow of $3.2 million, (net of an investment of $13.9 million in Kiena), or $0.02 per share, ending the quarter with a cash position of $73.5 million (Q2 2020: $66.7 million). Cash costs for the quarter were $1,052 per ounce (US: $790) and All-in sustaining costs were $1,395 per ounce (US $1,047). Both of these unit costs are currently above the high end of our full year guidance, however we believe the AISC will decrease to the upper end of full year guidance ($1350/ounce). Free cash flow was impacted by investments in the tailings, hoist and ventilation upgrades at Eagle River. A total of $2.8 million was spent on these projects during the quarter in order to advance future underground production to over 600 tonnes per day. In particular the hoist upgrade was longer in duration than originally planned thereby causing significant hoisting delays within the quarter. The upgraded hoist has since been successfully commissioned and is performing well. The ventilation upgrade construction work will continue into Q4 with the installation of a second fresh air fan on surface that will provide additional haulage capacity underground. The fan will be commissioned early in Q1 2021. During Q3 the company was able to significantly invest in Eagle upgrades and the advancement of Kiena, compared to Q2 which was much more affected by the pandemic.
With YTD 2020 total gold production of 70,272 ounces at an average grade of 15.1 grams per tonne ("g/t Au") at the Eagle River Underground Mine, the Company is well-positioned to achieve its full year guidance range of 90,000 – 100,000 ounces at an average grade of 15 – 16.7 g/t Au.
At Kiena, full drilling and development capacity resumed in June. We are now currently operating seven underground drills, with the focus on converting inferred resources to the indicated category. We expect to publish an updated resource estimate in Q4 2020. We are also advancing development on the 111 metre level in order to position the Company to take a bulk sample. Future bulk sampling on the A Zone will provide an opportunity to assess the geological block model and rock quality characteristics and will provide additional information to complete the ongoing Prefeasibility Study ("PFS"), expected to be completed by H1 2021."
Key operating and financial highlights of the Q3 2020 results include:
- Gold production of 20,008 ounces from the Eagle River Complex, a 30.8% decrease over the same period in the previous year (Q3 2019: 28,910 ounces) due to lower grades and the impact of COVID-19:
- Eagle River Underground 44,667 tonnes at a head grade of 13.8 g/t Au for 19,319 ounces produced, 33.1% decrease over the previous year (Q3 2019: 28,894 ounces).
- Mishi Open Pit 11,533 tonnes at a head grade of 2.5 g/t Au for 689 ounces produced (Q3 2019: 15 ounces).
- Revenue of $55.0 million, a 19.7% increase over Q3 2019 (Q3 2019: $45.9 million).
- Ounces sold 21,700 at an average sales price of $2,532/oz (Q3 2019: 23,450 ounces at an average price of $1,957/oz).
- Earned mine profit1 of $32.1 million, a 20.0% increase over Q3 2019 (Q3 2019 - $26.8 million).
- Cash costs 1 of $1,052 (US$790) per ounce of gold sold (Q3 2019 of $815 (US$618) due to less ounces sold and the impact of COVID-19.
- All-in sustaining costs ("AISC") 1 of $1,395/oz or US$1,047/oz, a 3.8% increase over the same period in 2019 (Q3 2019: $1,344/oz or US$1,018/oz), due to lower ounces sold; partially offset by lower sustaining capital expenditures.
- Operating cash flow of $25.5 million or $0.18 per share1 as compared to $27.3 million or $0.20 per share for the same period in 2019.
- Free cash flow of $3.2 million, net of an investment of $13.9 million in Kiena, or $0.02 per share1 (Q3 2019: free cash flow of $9.2 million or $0.07 per share.
- Net income of $14.6 million or $0.10 per share (Q3 2019: $12.4 million or $0.09 per share) and Net income (adjusted)1 of $15.5 million or $0.11 per share (Q3 2019: $12.4 million or $0.09 per share).
- Cash position increased to $73.5 million compared to $66.7 million in the previous quarter.
- Refer to the Company's 2020 Third Quarter Management Discussion and Analysis, section entitled "Non-IFRS Performance Measures" for the reconciliation of these non-IFRS measurements to the financial statements.
Production and Exploration Highlights
|Achievements
|Eagle River
|Kiena
Technical Disclosure
The technical content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Marc-Andre Pelletier, P. Eng, Chief Operating Officer, and Michael Michaud, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of the Company and each a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources
The mineral reserve and resource estimates reported in this news release were prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") applies different standards in order to classify and report mineralization. This news release uses the terms "measured", "indicated" and "inferred" mineral resources, as required by NI 43-101. Readers are advised that although such terms are recognized and required by Canadian securities regulations, the SEC does not recognize such terms. Canadian standards differ significantly from the requirements of the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories constitute or will ever be converted into mineral reserves. In addition, "inferred" mineral resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists, is economically or legally mineable or will ever be upgraded to a higher category of mineral resource.
ABOUT WESDOME
Wesdome Gold Mines has had over 30 years of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company is 100% Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Company's strategy is to build Canada's next intermediate gold producer, producing 200,000+ ounces from two mines in Ontario and Quebec. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold from two mines, the Eagle River Underground Mine and the Mishi Open pit, from a central mill. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d'Or, Quebec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill. The Company has further upside at its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company has approximately 138.9 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WDO".
This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company has included in this news release certain non-IFRS performance measures, including, but not limited to, mine operating profit, mining and processing costs and cash costs. Cash costs per ounce reflect actual mine operating costs incurred during the fiscal period divided by the number of ounces produced. These measures are not defined under IFRS and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flow from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of our financial performance or liquidity. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow.
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Summarized Operating and Financial Data
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per unit amounts and otherwise indicated)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30
|September 30
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operating data
|Milling (tonnes)
|Eagle River
|44,667
|39,453
|142,890
|99,148
|Mishi
|11,533
|204
|36,301
|37,297
|Throughput 2
|56,200
|39,657
|179,191
|136,445
|Head grades (g/t)
|Eagle River
|13.8
|23.4
|15.1
|21.9
|Mishi
|2.5
|2.8
|2.7
|2.6
|Recovery (%)
|Eagle River
|97.7
|97.6
|97.6
|97.2
|Mishi
|74.7
|85.5
|77.8
|83.3
|Production (ounces)
|Eagle River
|19,319
|28,894
|67,893
|67,723
|Mishi
|689
|15
|2,379
|2,633
|Total gold produced 2
|20,008
|28,910
|70,272
|70,356
|Total gold sales (ounces)
|21,700
|23,450
|71,340
|66,323
|Eagle River Complex (per ounce of gold sold) 1
|Average realized price
|$
|2,532
|$
|1,957
|$
|2,341
|$
|1,819
|Cash costs
|1,052
|815
|1,022
|838
|Cash margin
|$
|1,480
|$
|1,142
|$
|1,318
|$
|981
|All-in Sustaining Costs 1
|$
|1,395
|$
|1,344
|$
|1,348
|$
|1,290
|Average 1 USD → CAD exchange rate
|1.3321
|1.3204
|1.3541
|1.3292
|Cash costs per ounce of gold sold (US$) 1
|$
|790
|$
|618
|$
|755
|$
|630
|All-in Sustaining Costs (US$) 1
|$
|1,047
|$
|1,018
|$
|995
|$
|970
|Financial Data
|Mine profit 1
|$
|32,116
|$
|26,770
|$
|94,039
|$
|65,084
|Net income
|$
|14,614
|$
|12,449
|$
|42,224
|$
|28,868
|Net income adjusted 1
|$
|15,484
|$
|12,449
|$
|43,470
|$
|26,499
|Operating cash flow
|$
|25,465
|$
|27,275
|$
|89,140
|$
|55,256
|Free cash flow (outflow) 1
|$
|3,200
|$
|9,199
|$
|37,563
|$
|9,925
|Per share data
|Net income
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.21
|Adjusted net earnings 1
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.19
|Operating cash flow 1
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.40
|Free cash flow 1
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.08
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
| September 30,
2020
| December 31,
2019
|Assets
|Current
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|73,513
|$
|35,657
|Receivables and prepaids
|2,993
|1,996
|Sales tax receivable
|5,467
|3,344
|Inventories
|9,280
|19,667
|Total current assets
|91,253
|60,664
|Restricted cash
|657
|657
|Deferred financing cost
|926
|988
|Mineral properties, plant and equipment
|123,845
|116,765
|Exploration properties
|135,718
|106,644
|Total assets
|$
|352,399
|$
|285,718
|Liabilities
|Current
|Borrowings
|$
|-
|$
|3,636
|Payables and accruals
|23,646
|19,219
|Income and mining tax payable
|2,763
|1,419
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|5,607
|3,781
|Total current liabilities
|32,016
|28,055
|Lease liabilities
|5,916
|5,889
|Deferred income and mining tax liabilities
|38,893
|23,829
|Decommissioning provisions
|22,181
|21,443
|Total liabilities
|99,006
|79,216
|Equity
|Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|Capital stock
|178,874
|174,789
|Contributed surplus
|6,172
|5,590
|Retained earnings
|68,347
|26,123
|Total equity attributable to owners of the Company
|253,393
|206,502
|$
|352,399
|$
|285,718
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars except for per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|$
|55,000
|$
|45,940
|$
|167,104
|$
|120,751
|Cost of sales
|(29,206
|)
|(25,246
|)
|(93,066
|)
|(72,002
|)
|Gross profit
|25,794
|20,694
|74,038
|48,749
|Other expenses
|Corporate and general
|1,371
|1,417
|5,147
|4,923
|Stock-based compensation
|518
|486
|2,262
|2,641
|COVID-19 costs
|1,281
|-
|1,837
|-
|3,170
|1,903
|9,246
|7,564
|Operating income
|22,624
|18,791
|64,792
|41,185
|Quebec exploration credits refund
|-
|-
|-
|2,867
|Interest expense
|(263
|)
|(138
|)
|(802
|)
|(364
|)
|Accretion of decommissioning provisions
|(88
|)
|(64
|)
|(265
|)
|(301
|)
|Interest and other income
|(294
|)
|157
|(203
|)
|482
|Income before income and mining taxes
|21,979
|18,746
|63,522
|43,869
|Income and mining tax expense
|Current
|2,195
|1,335
|6,234
|3,478
|Deferred
|5,170
|4,962
|15,064
|11,523
|7,365
|6,297
|21,298
|15,001
|Net income and total
|comprehensive income
|$
|14,614
|$
|12,449
|$
|42,224
|$
|28,868
|Earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.21
|Diluted
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.21
|Weighted average number of common
|shares (000s)
|Basic
|139,308
|137,302
|138,898
|136,615
|Diluted
|142,969
|140,989
|142,478
|140,119
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|Retained
|Capital
|Contributed
|Earnings/
|Total
|Stock
|Surplus
|(Deficit)
|Equity
|Balance, December 31, 2018
|$
|166,387
|$
|5,777
|$
|(14,955
|)
|$
|157,209
|Net income for the period ended
|September 30, 2019
|-
|-
|28,868
|28,868
|Exercise of options
|3,645
|-
|-
|3,645
|Value attributed to options exercised
|1,724
|(1,724
|)
|-
|-
|Value attributed to options expired
|-
|(133
|)
|133
|-
|Value attributed to RSUs exercised
|253
|(253
|)
|-
|-
|Value attributed to DSUs exercised
|175
|(175
|)
|-
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|2,641
|-
|2,641
|Balance, September 30, 2019
|$
|172,184
|$
|6,133
|$
|14,046
|$
|192,363
|Balance, December 31, 2019
|$
|174,789
|$
|5,590
|$
|26,123
|$
|206,502
|Net income for the period ended
|June 30, 2020
|-
|-
|42,224
|42,224
|Exercise of options
|2,405
|-
|-
|2,405
|Value attributed to options exercised
|1,103
|(1,103
|)
|-
|-
|Value attributed to options expired
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Value attributed to DSUs redeemed
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Value attributed to RSUs exercised
|577
|(577
|)
|-
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|2,262
|-
|2,262
|Balance, September 30, 2020
|$
|178,874
|$
|6,172
|$
|68,347
|$
|253,393
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operating Activities
|Net income
|$
|14,614
|$
|12,449
|$
|42,224
|$
|28,868
|Depreciation and depletion
|6,322
|6,076
|20,001
|16,335
|Stock-based compensation
|518
|486
|2,262
|2,641
|Accretion of decommissioning provisions
|88
|64
|265
|301
|Deferred income and mining tax expense
|5,170
|4,962
|15,064
|11,523
|Interest expense
|263
|143
|802
|378
|Write-down of mining equipment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign exchange loss on lease financing
|(80
|)
|-
|104
|-
|26,895
|24,180
|80,722
|60,046
|Net changes in non-cash working capital
|2,139
|4,225
|13,307
|(2,580
|)
|Mining tax paid
|(3,569
|)
|(1,130
|)
|(4,889
|)
|(2,210
|)
|Net cash from operating activities
|25,465
|27,275
|89,140
|55,256
|Financing Activities
|Exercise of options
|623
|954
|2,405
|3,645
|Amortization of deferred financing cost
|95
|-
|61
|-
|Debt issue less deferred cost
|-
|3,304
|-
|3,304
|Repayment of borrowings
|-
|-
|(3,636
|)
|-
|Repayment of lease liabilities
|(1,322
|)
|(1,558
|)
|(3,531
|)
|(4,129
|)
|Termination of lease arrangements
|-
|(3,952
|)
|-
|(3,952
|)
|Interest paid
|(263
|)
|(138
|)
|(802
|)
|(364
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(867
|)
|(1,390
|)
|(5,503
|)
|(1,496
|)
|Investing Activities
|Additions to mining properties
|(6,981
|)
|(10,616
|)
|(18,972
|)
|(23,637
|)
|Additions to exploration properties
|(13,962
|)
|(5,872
|)
|(29,074
|)
|(16,908
|)
|Funds held against standby letter of credit
|-
|(30
|)
|-
|(657
|)
|Net changes in non-cash working capital
|3,125
|1,849
|2,265
|(1,325
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(17,818
|)
|(14,669
|)
|(45,781
|)
|(42,527
|)
|Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|6,780
|11,216
|37,856
|11,233
|Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
|66,733
|27,395
|35,657
|27,378
|Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
|$
|73,513
|$
|38,611
|$
|73,513
|$
|38,611
|Cash and cash equivalents consist of:
|Cash
|$
|73,513
|$
|38,611
|$
|73,513
|$
|38,611
|$
|73,513
|$
|38,611
|$
|73,513
|$
|38,611
