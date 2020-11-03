Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Donegal Group Inc. to Present at the 24th Annual Insurance Conference of the CFA Society of New York

Globe Newswire  
November 03, 2020 1:00pm   Comments
Share:

MARIETTA, Pa., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) and (NASDAQ:DGICB) today announced that Kevin G. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey D. Miller, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the virtual 24th Annual Insurance Conference hosted by the CFA Society of New York and sponsored by Raymond James on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:45 a.m. EST.

Interested investors and other parties may register for the event and watch the live webcast of the presentation at the following link: https://www.cfany.org/event/24th-annual-insurance-conference/.

About the Company

Donegal Group Inc. is an insurance holding company. The insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group Inc. and Donegal Mutual Insurance Company conduct business together as the Donegal Insurance Group. Our Class A common stock and Class B common stock trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols DGICA and DGICB, respectively. We are focused on several primary strategies, including growing profitably in commercial lines, improving our financial performance, leveraging technology to transform our business, strategically modernizing our business in order to achieve operational excellence and competing effectively to enhance our market position.

For Further Information:

Jeffrey D. Miller, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (717) 426-1931
E-mail: investors@donegalgroup.com

Adam Prior, Senior Vice President, The Equity Group Inc.
Phone: (212) 836-9606
E-mail: aprior@equityny.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com