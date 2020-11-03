Market Overview

Apollo to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Future of Financials Virtual Conference

Globe Newswire  
November 03, 2020 12:13pm   Comments
NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo"), announced today that Josh Harris, Co-Founder, will present at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Future of Financials Virtual Conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:30 am ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Stockholders section of Apollo's website at https://www.apollo.com/stockholders. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on Apollo's website shortly after the event.

About Apollo
Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $433 billion as of September 30, 2020 in credit, private equity and real assets funds invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources. For more information about Apollo, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contact Information
For investor inquiries regarding Apollo:

Peter Mintzberg
Head of Investor Relations
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
212-822-0528
pmintzberg@apollo.com

Ann Dai
Investor Relations Manager
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
212-822-0678
adai@apollo.com 

For media inquiries regarding Apollo:

Joanna Rose
Global Head of Corporate Communications
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
212-822-0491
jrose@apollo.com 

 

