Stratus Powers Next-Gen Smart Machines with zero-touch Edge Computing at PACK EXPO Connects

MAYNARD, Mass., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratus Technologies, a global leader in simplified, protected, autonomous Edge Computing platforms, will demonstrate strategies for Machine Builders and Manufacturers to incorporate Edge Computing into their digital transformation roadmaps at PACK EXPO Connects from November 9-13, 2020.



During its demonstration sessions, Stratus will share how enterprises are incorporating Stratus ztC™ Edge into smart machines to reduce downtime, optimize overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), and provide virtualization to run multiple mission-critical applications in a single compute platform. In addition, Machine Builders will learn how to reduce engineering time for Industry 4.0 capabilities, lower maintenance costs, and offer embedded services towards product-as-a-service models for customers striving to achieve smart factories.

"In today's data-driven operations where digital transformation and harnessing IIoT are fast becoming imperatives, the need for reliable, robust smart machines and equipment is foundational," said Aric Prost, Senior Global Director of OEM at Stratus. "Machine Builders need Edge Computing platforms that meet their unique requirements and those of their customers. At PACK EXPO, Stratus will offer machine builders the necessary Edge Computing provisions to simplify, protect, and automate smart machines."

Edge Computing for Smart Machines

Stratus will present four 15-minute ztC Edge demos, "Edge Computing for Smart Machines and Digital Transformation," to educate attendees about how they can:

Simplify operations by running multiple applications like HMI/SCADA, Historian, PLC programming, and MES on a single device using virtualization;

Protect machines and increase OEE by using a Class I Division 2, purpose-built Edge Computing platform with built-in redundancy and security;

Enhance operations by running machines remotely using mobile devices that deliver real-time information to the enterprise and cloud; and

Increase revenue streams with embedded services and "as a service" capabilities that offer end-users cloud-based and on-premises service and support.

Demonstration dates and times include:

November 9, 2020, 12:15 PM ET

November 10, 2020, 2:30 PM ET

November 11, 2020, 12:15 PM ET

November 12, 2020, 2:15 PM ET

To register for the Stratus demos, visit the Stratus Virtual Showroom.

ztC Edge Redefines the Edge

The ztC Edge is a secure, rugged, highly automated Edge Computing platform that is purpose-built for operations, engineering, and technology leaders who are optimizing performance and eliminating downtime at the edge. While meeting standard IT performance and security requirements, ztC Edge is simple to deploy, protected from interruptions and threats, and operates autonomously. The zero-touch Edge Computing platform can be quickly installed at a single location or across multiple locations by operations teams without the need for specialized skills or IT support.

About Stratus

For leaders digitally transforming their operations in order to drive predictable, peak performance with minimal risk, Stratus ensures the continuous availability of business-critical applications by delivering zero-touch Edge Computing platforms that are simple to deploy and maintain, protected from interruptions and threats, and autonomous. For 40 years, we have provided reliable and redundant zero-touch computing, enabling global Fortune 500 companies and small-to-medium sized businesses to securely and remotely turn data into actionable intelligence at the Edge, cloud and data center – driving uptime and efficiency. For more information, please visit www.stratus.com or follow on Twitter @StratusAlwaysOn and LinkedIn @StratusTechnologies

