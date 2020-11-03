Torex Gold Announces Record-Breaking Quarter

Achieves Net Cash Position of $77 million



TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Torex") (TSX:TXG) announces the Company's financial and operational results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Jody Kuzenko, President & CEO of Torex, stated:

"Q3 was simply extraordinary -- a record-breaking quarter across many facets of the business. Gold sales of 133,036 ounces were the highest in our history, as was the realized gold price of $1,884 per ounce. The record realized margin of $1,250 per ounce generated during the quarter underpins our best quarterly financial performance ever, including $163 million of EBITDA, $173 million of operating cash flow ($138 million before changes in working capital) and $124 million of free cash flow.

"For the first time since commercial production, we achieved a net cash position at quarter end, hitting $77 million. This represents a $130 million improvement from last quarter and an impressive $174 million improvement year-over-year. During Q3, we paid down $72 million of debt, bringing outstanding debt down to $155 million. Post quarter end, we paid down an additional $50 million against our revolver, which deleverages our balance sheet even further.

"Our focus on COVID controls and health and safety did not let up – we closed the quarter with 8.5 million hours worked without a lost time injury and, as of today, that trend continues. In addition to performance excellence on safety, production, and costs, we extended our innovation mindset to labour relations and concluded a new 2-year collective bargaining agreement with our unionized workforce.

"As we head into the final stretch of 2020, we are poised to deliver on full-year guidance. Looking to the future, our primary focus is to continue to deliver consistent and reliable cash flow from ELG, pay down debt, and internally fund and bring Media Luna into production in early 2024 – while continuing to leverage potential opportunities to extend the current production profile of ELG through 2023 and into 2024. We have built up significant momentum in our ability as a team to deliver exceptional operational and financial results, and we are well-positioned to keep it up."

This release should be read in conjunction with the Company's September 30, 2020 Financial Statements and MD&A on the Company's website or on SEDAR. A summary of Torex's operating and financial results can be found in Table 1.

Q3 2020 Highlights

Safety p erformance : As at the end September, surpassed 8.5 million hours worked without a lost time injury, with more than 9 million hours to date. A lost-time injury frequency of zero per million hours worked was maintained, with the last lost time injury occurring more than 18 months ago.

As at the end September, surpassed 8.5 million hours worked without a lost time injury, with more than 9 million hours to date. A lost-time injury frequency of zero per million hours worked was maintained, with the last lost time injury occurring more than 18 months ago. Labour relations : Torex and the Mining Union of the Confederation of Mexican Workers (CTM Union) reached a 2-year collective bargaining agreement. While the norm in Mexico is for mining companies and unions to negotiate CBAs on an annual basis, the Company and CTM Union came together to sign a new 2-year agreement.

Torex and the Mining Union of the Confederation of Mexican Workers (CTM Union) reached a 2-year collective bargaining agreement. While the norm in Mexico is for mining companies and unions to negotiate CBAs on an annual basis, the Company and CTM Union came together to sign a new 2-year agreement. Gold production: Produced 131,790 ounces, the second-highest quarter of production in the Company's history.

Produced 131,790 ounces, the second-highest quarter of production in the Company's history. Plant throughput and availability: Plant throughput averaged 12,870 tonnes per day for the quarter, with average plant availability of 92%.

Plant throughput averaged 12,870 tonnes per day for the quarter, with average plant availability of 92%. Gold sold: Record gold sold of 133,036 ounces at a record average realized gold price 2 of $1,884 per ounce.

Record gold sold of 133,036 ounces at a record average realized gold price of $1,884 per ounce. Total cash costs 1 and all-in sustaining costs 1 : Total cash costs of $633 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs of $877 per ounce.

: Total cash costs of $633 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs of $877 per ounce. Net income: Record net income of $60.3 million, or $0.71 per share on a basic and $0.69 per share on a diluted basis.

Record net income of $60.3 million, or $0.71 per share on a basic and $0.69 per share on a diluted basis. Adjusted net earnings 1 : Record adjusted net earnings of $51.3 million, or $0.60 per share on a basic and $0.59 per share on a diluted basis.

Record adjusted net earnings of $51.3 million, or $0.60 per share on a basic and $0.59 per share on a diluted basis. EBITDA 1 and Adjusted EBITDA 1 : Record EBITDA of $162.9 million and record adjusted EBITDA of $156.2 million.

Record EBITDA of $162.9 million and record adjusted EBITDA of $156.2 million. Cash flow from operations: Record cash flow from operations of $173.3 million ($138.1 million prior to changes in non-cash working capital), including income taxes paid of $19.4 million.

Record cash flow from operations of $173.3 million ($138.1 million prior to changes in non-cash working capital), including income taxes paid of $19.4 million. Free cash flow 1 : Record free cash flow generation of $124.2 million after changes in non-cash working capital.

Record free cash flow generation of $124.2 million after changes in non-cash working capital. Cash balance: As at the end of September, cash position totaled $204.0 million, which excludes $32.0 million of short-term investments related to a 180-day GIC entered into at the start of July.

As at the end of September, cash position totaled $204.0 million, which excludes $32.0 million of short-term investments related to a 180-day GIC entered into at the start of July. Debt: Repaid $71.8 million of outstanding debt during the quarter. Total debt stood at $155.0 million as of September 30, 2020. In October, the Company made an additional payment of $50.0 million on the Revolving Facility.

Repaid $71.8 million of outstanding debt during the quarter. Total debt stood at $155.0 million as of September 30, 2020. In October, the Company made an additional payment of $50.0 million on the Revolving Facility. Net cash 1 : Exited the quarter in a net cash position of $77.1 million relative to a net debt position of $53.5 million at the end of the prior quarter.

Exited the quarter in a net cash position of $77.1 million relative to a net debt position of $53.5 million at the end of the prior quarter. Losses on derivative contracts: $2.7 million in losses on derivative contracts this quarter.



COVID-19 Update

The enhanced COVID-19 protocols that have been implemented and multi-layered approach to screening has helped mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on our operations, our workforce, and the surrounding communities. At the end of the third quarter, there were 43 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within our workforce, with 33 of these individuals fully recovered. Of these, 40 individuals displayed symptoms and tested positive at home while away from site. Three individuals tested positive after displaying symptoms at site and were quarantined as outlined in the Company's COVID-19 protocols, with contact tracing completed to isolate anyone potentially at risk.

Continued support has been provided for COVID-19 management in neighboring communities, including the implementation of infection prevention education campaigns for adults and children, and the donation and delivery of medical equipment to mitigate spread of the virus.

Table 1: Operating and Financial Results Summary

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Operating Data Mining Ore tonnes mined kt 1,521 697 1,837 1,573 1,416 4,055 4,379 Waste tonnes mined kt 10,097 4,435 11,726 10,795 11,923 26,258 35,654 Total tonnes mined kt 11,618 5,132 13,563 12,368 13,339 30,313 40,033 Strip ratio 1 waste:ore 7.2 6.7 6.8 7.3 9.1 6.9 8.7 Average gold grade of ore mined 2 gpt 3.15 3.07 2.52 3.06 3.19 2.85 2.88 Ore in stockpile 3 mt 3.4 3.1 3.1 2.4 1.9 3.4 1.9 Processing Total tonnes processed kt 1,184 688 1,134 1,116 1,139 3,006 3,277 Average plant throughput 8 tpd 12,870 7,560 12,464 12,130 12,380 10,971 12,004 Average gold recovery % 89 89 89 89 89 89 88 Average gold grade of ore processed gpt 3.83 3.18 3.35 3.87 4.11 3.50 3.56 Production and sales Gold produced oz 131,790 59,508 108,537 125,151 138,145 299,835 329,660 Gold sold oz 133,036 63,147 108,064 126,910 132,535 304,247 322,427 Financial Data Revenue $ 256.5 109.1 172.0 190.0 198.2 537.6 450.8 Cost of sales5 $ 153.5 91.4 144.1 149.0 130.1 389.0 330.9 Earnings from mine operations $ 103.0 17.7 27.9 41.0 68.1 148.6 119.9 Net income (loss) $ 60.3 3.8 (47.0 ) 35.1 27.4 17.1 36.1 Per share - Basic $/share 0.71 0.04 (0.55 ) 0.41 0.32 0.20 0.42 Per share - Diluted $/share 0.69 0.04 (0.57 ) 0.41 0.32 0.18 0.42 Adjusted net earnings 4 $ 51.3 3.6 19.9 34.0 30.8 74.8 33.8 Per share - Basic 4 $/share 0.60 0.04 0.23 0.40 0.36 0.88 0.40 Per share - Diluted 4 $/share 0.59 0.04 0.23 0.40 0.36 0.87 0.39 EBITDA 4 $ 162.9 44.8 39.4 102.2 116.6 247.1 228.1 Adjusted EBITDA 4 $ 156.2 49.3 67.4 105.1 115.1 272.9 227.8 Cost of sales 5 $/oz 1,154 1,447 1,333 1,174 982 1,279 1,026 Total cash costs 4 $/oz 633 740 794 617 561 712 620 All-in sustaining costs 4 $/oz 877 1,015 975 767 675 941 820 Average realized gold price 4 $/oz 1,884 1,712 1,571 1,481 1,478 1,737 1,379 Cash from operating activities $ 173.3 2.2 29.5 97.9 122.5 205.0 203.4 Cash from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital 6 $ 138.1 28.1 21.8 101.4 116.9 188.0 225.9 Free cash flow (deficiency) 4 $ 124.2 (28.5 ) 2.1 71.6 96.4 97.8 109.6 Net (cash) debt 4 $ (77.1 ) 53.5 26.3 21.7 97.2 (77.1 ) 97.2 Cash and cash equivalents 7 $ 204.0 176.9 135.7 161.8 168.0 204.0 168.0 Working capital $ 186.7 191.9 105.1 96.5 116.7 186.7 116.7 Total debt $ 155.0 225.2 155.2 174.9 255.7 155.0 255.7 Total assets $ 1,214.1 1,204.1 1,154.7 1,229.6 1,263.1 1,214.1 1,263.1 Total liabilities $ 368.8 419.2 373.7 394.8 464.6 368.8 464.6

Ore mined from the ELG Underground of 114 kt and 246 kt is included in ore tonnes mined and excluded from the strip ratio in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2019, ore mined from the ELG Underground was 31 kt, 101 kt, 98 kt and 102 kt, respectively. Included within average gold grade of ore mined is the mined long term, low grade inventory. Excluding the long term, low grade inventory, the average gold grade of ore mined is 3.25 gpt and 3.01 gpt for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2019, excluding the long term, low grade inventory, the average gold grade of ore mined is 3.32 gpt, 2.62 gpt, 3.23 gpt and 3.37 gpt, respectively. Included within ore in stockpile is 1.0 mt of long term, low grade inventory, with a carrying value of nil at September 30, 2020. As at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2019, the long term, low grade inventory was 1.0 mt, 0.9 mt, 0.8 mt and 0.6 mt, respectively, with nil carrying value. As at September 30, 2020, the long term, low grade inventory has an average grade of 0.87 gpt. Adjusted net earnings, total cash costs, all-in sustaining costs, average realized gold price, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow (deficiency) and net (cash) debt are financial performance measures with no standard meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Refer to "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" in the MD&A for further information and a detailed reconciliation. Cost of sales for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and the nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes $11.1 million of care and maintenance costs incurred in the second quarter related to the COVID-19 suspension. Cash generated from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital was amended to exclude current income tax expense in order to align with changes in presentation of the Company's Statement of Cash Flows. Cash and cash equivalents exclude $32.0 million of short-term investments (undertaken in Q3 2020) maturing in January 2021. Tonnes per day for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and the nine months ended September 30, 2020 are based on calendar days in the period of 91 and 274 days. Sum of quarters may not add to the year to date amounts due to rounding.





