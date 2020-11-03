Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pinduoduo to Report Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Nov 12, 2020

Globe Newswire  
November 03, 2020 5:00am   Comments
Share:

SHANGHAI, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinduoduo Inc. ("Pinduoduo") (NASDAQ:PDD), an innovative and fast-growing technology platform and one of the leading Chinese e-commerce players, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended Sep. 30, 2020, before U.S. markets open on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

Pinduoduo's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Nov. 12, 2020. (8:30 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Please pre-register to join this conference using the registration link below. Please dial in using the participant dial-in numbers, direct event passcode, PIN and unique registrant ID which would be provided to you upon registering.

Pre-register at: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9476278

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until 7:59 AM Eastern Time on Nov. 20, 2020.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International: +61-2-8199-0299
US: +1-646-254-3697
Passcode: 9476278

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investor.pinduoduo.com/.

About Pinduoduo Inc.

Pinduoduo is an innovative and fast-growing technology platform that provides buyers with value-for-money merchandise and a fun and interactive shopping experience. The Pinduoduo mobile platform offers a comprehensive selection of attractively priced merchandise, featuring a dynamic social shopping experience that leverages social networks effectively.

For more information regarding our financial performance, please visit http://investor.pinduoduo.com/. We also share Pinduoduo news and thought pieces on industry trends at our content hub at https://stories.pinduoduo-global.com/ which may be of interest to investors.

Source: Pinduoduo Inc.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

investor@pinduoduo.com
internationalmedia@pinduoduo.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com