Latest Wound Care Research from Organogenesis Highlighted at SAWC Fall 2020 Virtual Meeting

CANTON, Mass., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today announced that the latest research on its PuraPly® AM, Affinity®, Apligraf®, NuShield® and Dermagraft® product lines will be presented at the 2020 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall Virtual meeting, held November 4-6.



Research highlights include a featured presentation, "Comparative Effectiveness of a Bilayered Living Cellular Construct and a Viable Cryopreserved Placental Membrane for the Treatment of Pressure Injuries," led by Oscar M. Alvarez, PhD, CCT, FAPWCA, Professor (by Courtesy) at the Department of Surgery, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. One of the highest scoring abstracts accepted for presentation at SAWC Fall, this presentation will highlight real-world data demonstrating the efficacy of Apligraf® in the treatment of pressure injuries (PRIs).

Attendees can view the presentation during the "Advanced Clinical Practice and Emerging Research" abstract session on November 4 at 3:55 p.m. EST.

As a platinum sponsor of this year's meeting, Organogenesis will also support the Innovation Theater event, "Innovative Solutions for Addressing Wounds from Head to Toe using PuraPly® AM and Placental Allografts," moderated by Lee C. Ruotsi, MD, ABWMS, CWS-P, UHM, Medical Director at Saratoga Hospital Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine. The event will feature a panel discussion with leading wound care professionals who will review cases on treating uncommon, hard-to-heal chronic wounds with the Organogenesis product portfolio.

Visitors to the Organogenesis virtual exhibit booth will have the opportunity to live chat with a Tissue Regeneration Specialist and consult with a Medical Science Liaison about Organogenesis' innovative product solutions.

"By offering a comprehensive product portfolio driven by evidence and clinical data, Organogenesis continues to advance the standard of care in every phase of the wound healing process," said Patrick Bilbo, Chief Operating Officer at Organogenesis. "We look forward to highlighting our innovative regenerative medicine solutions through an exciting lineup of educational programs and presentations."

POSTER PRESENTATIONS OF INTEREST INCLUDE:

Dehydrated Placental Allograft (DPA) for the Management of Diabetic Foot Ulcers- A Randomized Controlled

Caporusso JM, Vayser DJ, Cazzell SM, Gorenstein SA, Homsombath B, Sabolinski ML

Effectiveness of a Native Type I Collagen Matrix plus PHMB Antimicrobial in the Treatment of Cutaneous Wounds in a Real World Setting

Gorenstein SA, Bain MA, Oropallo AR, Koullias GJ, Sabolinski ML

Effectiveness of a Native Type I Collagen Matrix plus PHMB Antimicrobial in the Treatment of VLUs in a Real World Setting

Koullias GJ, Bain MA, Sabolinski ML

