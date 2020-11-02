Market Overview

CTS to Present at Baird's Global Industrial Conference

Globe Newswire  
November 02, 2020 1:31pm   Comments
LISLE, Ill., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) will be presenting virtually at Baird's Global Industrial Conference on November 10, 2020 at 3:45 p.m. (EST). Additional information about the conference is available at www.bairdconferences.com. CTS's investor presentation is available on the Investors page of www.ctscorp.com for those unable to attend.

About CTS

CTS (NYSE:CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Contact
Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800
E-mail: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com

