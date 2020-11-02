Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada to Lead Canada's First Women-only Virtual Business Mission to South Korea

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canada's only bilateral free trade agreement partner in Asia and a key gateway to the region with strategic access to regional and global value chains, South Korea represents a unique growth opportunity for Canadian small business owners and women entrepreneurs, particularly as Canada seeks to diversify and expand trade opportunities as part of its economic recovery from COVID-19.



The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada), with support from the Government of Canada, will lead Canada's First Women-only Virtual Business Mission to South Korea on November 3-4, 2020.

The two-day virtual conference follows the success of APF Canada's first women-only business mission to Japan in April 2019. It will feature South Korean and Canadian women leaders from business, government, and technology, as well as company pitch sessions by delegates to showcase women-led Canadian innovation.

"I am delighted to lead this talented and dynamic group of women entrepreneurs to help strengthen ties between Canada and South Korea," said Mission Co-Chair Dr. Songyee Yoon, President, NCSOFT and CEO, NCWEST. "These delegates are inspiring examples of how women can take a leading role in growing our economies in the post-pandemic recovery."

The mission's focus is on promoting women entrepreneurs in STEM sectors that provide care services, products, and solutions to support the care and lifestyles of children, people with disabilities, and the elderly.

"Preferential treatment offered to Canadian businesses through the Canada-Korea FTA, should help our entrepreneurs to achieve positive outcomes," said Project Director Christine Nakamura, Vice-President, Toronto Office, Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada. "Supporting women SMEs who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic is not just the right thing to do, but makes good economic sense for Canada."

APF Canada's mission will be followed by the recently announced Government of Canada's virtual trade mission to South Korea led by the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade. Minister Ng's mission will be conducted via a web-based conference on November 5, 2020, and feature sector-specific events on helping businesses – particularly those in the life sciences, and information and communications technology sectors – take advantage of the Canada-Korea Free Trade Agreement (CKFTA) and the opportunities in the region's digital sector.

On November 3 and 4, Minister Ng will participate in the APF Canada mission to support women entrepreneurs seeking to expand their businesses into the South Korean market.

