DEADLINE ALERT for TCMD, CACC, ACB, PGEN: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Class Period: May 7, 2018 - June 8, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 30, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that while Tactile publicly touted a $4 plus billion or $5 plus billion market opportunity, in fact, the total addressable market for Tactile's medical devices was materially smaller; (2) to induce sales growth and share gains, the Company and/or its employees were engaged in illicit and illegal sales and marketing activities in violation of applicable federal and state rules and public payer regulations; (3) the foregoing illicit and illegal sales and marketing activities increased the risk of a Medicare audit of the Tactile's claims and criminal and civil liability; (4) Tactile's profits were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and that as a result of the foregoing, (5) the Company's public statements, including its year-over-year revenue growth and the purported growth drivers, were materially false and misleading at all relevant times; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: CACC)

Class Period: November 1, 2019 - August 28, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 1, 2020

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Credit Acceptance was topping off the pools of loans that they packaged and securitized with higher-risk loans; (2) Credit Acceptance was making high interest subprime auto loans to borrowers that the Company knew borrowers would be unable to repay; (3) that the borrowers were subject to hidden finance charges, resulting in loans exceeding the usury rate ceiling mandated by state law; (4) Credit Acceptance took excessive and illegal measures to collect debt from defaulted borrowers; (5) that, as a result, Credit Acceptance was likely to face regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties from various regulators or lawsuits; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Class Period: February 13, 2020 - September 4, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 1, 2020

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company had significantly overpaid for previous acquisitions and experienced degradation in certain assets, including its production facilities and inventory; (2) the Company's purported "business transformation plan" and cost reset failed to mitigate the foregoing issues; (3) accordingly, it was foreseeable that Aurora would record significant goodwill and asset impairment charges; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:PGEN, XON))

Class Period: May 10, 2017 - September 25, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 4, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company used pure methane, rather than natural gas, as the feedstock to achieve the reported results from its methane bioconversion platform; (2) that yields from natural gas as a feedstock were substantially lower than yields using pure methane; (3) that, due to the substantial price difference between pure methane and natural gas, pure methane was not a commercially viable feedstock; (4) that, due to the high costs of pure methane, the Company could not sustain operations of the methane bioconversion platform without pursuing financial alternatives; (5) that, due to the reduced yields from natural gas and high costs of pure methane, the Company could not find a financial or strategic partner for its methane conversion platform; (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was forced to divest its methane bioconversion platform and associated intellectual property, allowing the Company to focus on its other strategic assets; (7) that the Company was under investigation by the SEC; and (8) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

