TheTattooFixers.com Introduces New Pain-Free Tattoo Removal Cream for Home Use

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INKOLOGY is pleased to present their breakthrough tattoo removal cream to help people get rid of their unwanted tattoos. Many individuals get tattoos done on their bodies for a lot of reasons – to display affection towards a person, a reminder of a tradition, out of impulse, self-expression, for attention, or for any other reason. Whatever the reason might be, there comes a time when some of these people become the not-so-proud owners of regrettable ink. The next best alternative is to get it removed through laser treatments which are not just expensive but very painful and the results not so great. It hurts more than the time when they were getting the tattoo done. The other alternative is to go to a doctor, a dermatologist, or a plastic surgeon. This too is more expensive than a laser treatment with doctors charging hundreds of dollars for every session. And they suggest a minimum of 6 painful sessions that are time-consuming.

Inkology offers a breakthrough cream that is easy to use and effective over time. It takes a minimum of 6 to 12 months depending on the type of ink and the area to be covered. The cream penetrates deep into the dermis thereby helping the ink fade away gradually from the inside. Users don't have to worry about the tattoo looking worse than before which usually is the case with laser treatments that also leave a burnt skin effect. Inkology is medically proven and FDA approved. More than 98% of users have achieved satisfactory results. Some situations required longer application depending on the tattoo age and color. "It has a creamy texture with a very mild cold feel so I experienced no burning, redness, or irritation (either during or afterward). Immediately my skin felt velvety and smooth & softer than a bunny's tail but the true results were revealed to me 5 months later as my tattoo appeared to fade, less luminous, & even less toned then it's ever been. This cream does work just try it if you're not happy you can apply for a refund", says Jordan Sims, Founder at Peach Agency.

Inkology offers different packages to help customers choose what suits them the best. The first is the skin tester which is not enough to remove a tattoo but can be used to test if the cream suits the skin or not. It is now available at a discounted price of $14.95. And then there are the 3, 6, 9, and 12 month supply packages available starting at $49.95. A prescription is not required; has no side effects, and is far more effective than the other products in the Fade Away market. Users may or may not see the results in the first month. However, with prolonged and regular use, changes will be visible.

To learn more visit https://thetattoofixers.com/

About INKOLOGY Cream

INKOLOGY Cream is a company that specializes in creating, developing, and marketing innovative treatment solutions in UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and USA. They offer tattoo removal creams that help in eliminating any kind of tattoos. The cream costs just a fraction of the cost of an expensive laser system. And these creams can be used at home without any laser treatment, pains, or scarring.

###

Contact

INKOLOGY Cream

(424) 394-9702

Website: https://thetattoofixers.com/

Attachment