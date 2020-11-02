Global Magnesium Oxide Market Size Will Reach USD 84 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Magnesium Oxide Market By Type (Light Burned Magnesium Oxide, Hard Burned Magnesium Oxide, Dead Burned Magnesium Oxide) And By Application (Refractories Industry, Agriculture Industry, Chemical Intermediates, Construction Industry, Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026".

According to the research study, the global Magnesium Oxide Market in 2019 was approximately USD 46 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% and is anticipated to reach around USD 84 Million by 2026.

Magnesium Oxide also referred to as Magnesia, is a white alkaline material that occurs naturally in the earth's crust, and the chemical formula id MgO. It is highly pure in nature and with no taste or color and is it obtained from the calcination of naturally occurring minerals. It has a high melting point with high strength, temperature resistance, and high corrosion resistance. It is either obtained from the magnesite ores through the process of pyrolysis or recovered from the seawater through the process of electrolysis. It is also used as a mineral supplement to prevent hypomagnesemia.

55 Tables & 121 Figures spread over 185+ Pages

The versatility of magnesium oxide makes it much in demand from various industrial sectors such as construction, chemical, steel, and medical industry and is thus expected to be the major key factor driving the magnesium oxide market share in the forecasted period. Also, various properties possessed by magnesium oxide such as low electrical and high thermal conductivity make it an ideal solution for refrigeration, cement, brake linings, thermocouple tubes, and heating elements. Furthermore, the use of magnesium oxide in livestock feed for providing nutrition from magnesium to animals is anticipated to augment the development of the global demand for magnesium oxide. However, magnesium oxide is considered to be harmful to human beings as its contact with human skin causes itching, rashes, and other skin-related issues. The increasing challenge of graphite and silicon carbide replacement as they possess similar physical and chemical properties is also considered to be a major drawback to the growth of the global industry. Also, several regulations taken to minimize environmental emissions from steel and other industries are projected to impede the growth of the magnesium oxide market in the coming years. Furthermore, several technological advancements such as the increasing penetration of nanocrystalline magnesium oxide in several end-use applications such as pharmaceuticals, ceramics, food additives, and cement provide lucrative opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

The Magnesium Oxide types are Light Burned Magnesium Oxide, Hard Burned Magnesium Oxide, and Dead Burned Magnesium Oxide, out of which Dead Burned Magnesium Oxide is predicted to dominate the market owing to its high density and low reactivity properties. The Refractories Industry is projected to dominate the market as magnesium oxide maintains both physical and chemical stability at high temperatures and reduces chemical reactivity.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the Magnesium Oxide sector. Key strategic developments in the Magnesium Oxide market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the Magnesium Oxide market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

Magnesium Oxide is a naturally occurring white alkaline material obtained through the calcination of naturally occurring materials and has no color or taste. It has high strength and temperature resistance. It is used as a magnesium supplement in livestock feeds to fulfill their nutrition gains for better yield. Its versatile properties make it useful in several applications such as construction, medical, steel, and chemical industry. However, increasing penetration of nanocrystalline magnesium oxide in several applications provides several opportunities in the coming years. The region of Asia Pacific is projected to show dominance owing to the agrarian practices in major countries of the region along with the rapid industrialization activities in developing nations such as China and India.

Magnesium Oxide Market By Type (Light Burned Magnesium Oxide, Hard Burned Magnesium Oxide, Dead Burned Magnesium Oxide) And By Application (Refractories Industry, Agriculture Industry, Chemical Intermediates, Construction Industry, Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026

The Magnesium Oxide market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Magnesium Oxide industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to dominate the market as major economies of this region are majorly dependent on agricultural practices and magnesium oxide is majorly used for livestock feeds for fulfilling their nutrition requirements. Also, the increasing industrialization activities along with the abundance of raw material availability have further boosted demand for refractory materials, which are largely used in the iron and steel industry, which has, in turn, boosted the market growth in the region. North America is predicted to be the second-largest market owing to the surging demand for refractory material in several industries such as glass, steel, and ceramic industry.

The top key players in the Magnesium Oxide Market are as follows:

RHI Magnesita N.V.

Martin Marietta

Grecian Magnesite S.A.

PremierMagnesia LLC

Ube Industries Ltd

Kumas Magnesite Industry Inc

Xinyang Mineral Group

ICL

SMZ, a.s. Jelsava

Tateho Chemicals Industries Co.

Baymag Inc

This report segments the Magnesium Oxide Market as follows:

Global Magnesium Oxide Market: By Form Segmentation Analysis

Light Burned Magnesium Oxide

Hard Burned Magnesium Oxide

Dead Burned Magnesium Oxide

Global Magnesium Oxide Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Refractories Industry

Agriculture Industry

Chemical Intermediates

Construction Industry

Others

Global Magnesium Oxide Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America

The U.S. Canada

Europe

Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Magnesium Oxide market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 9%.

Through the primary research, it was established that the Magnesium Oxide market was valued at around USD 46 Million in 2019.

Based on type segmentation, the Dead Burned Magnesium Oxide was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2019.

The Refractories Industry category, based on application segmentation, was the leading revenue-generating category in 2019.

On the basis of region, the "Asia Pacific" region was the leading revenue generator in 2019.

