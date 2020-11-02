Market Overview

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Barr Law Group Investigating CCX, PNM, PRCP, SAH; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Globe Newswire  
November 02, 2020
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Barr Law Group is investigating Churchill Capital Corp II, PNM Resources, Inc., Perceptron, Inc., and Sonic Automotive, Inc.   Shareholders are encouraged to contact leo@barrlaw.com or call (619) 400-4966.

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Churchill Capital Corp II's agreement to be acquired by Software Luxembourg Holding S.A. Under the terms of the agreement, Churchill Capital Corp II's shareholders are expected to own 65% of the combined company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to PNM Resources, Inc.'s agreement to be acquired by Avangrid, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, PNM Resources, Inc.'s shareholders will receive $50.30 per share in cash. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Perceptron, Inc.'s agreement to be acquired by Atlas Copco. Under the terms of the agreement, Perceptron, Inc.'s shareholders will receive $7.00 per share in cash. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law by the company's officers and directors. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Barr Law Group is a boutique law firm consisting of highly experienced and specialized litigators who represent investors in securities litigation and corporate governance matters. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Leo Kandinov, Partner
leo@barrlaw.com
619-400-4966
501 W Broadway Suite 800
San Diego, CA 92101
www.barrlaw.com

