Be Strong International to Feed 500 Families for First Thanksgiving Food Distribution

With the help of sponsors and volunteers, Be Strong International will distribute food to 500 families on the Friday before Thanksgiving.

Miami, FL, October 31, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Hundreds of local South Miami families can drive up to get a food box that includes a fresh turkey and other items during Be Strong International’s (BSI) first Thanksgiving food distribution event on November 20th.

With the help of sponsors and volunteers, BSI will distribute food to 500 families on the Friday before Thanksgiving from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Palmetto Bay Village Hall. Food items will include a variety of produce, milk, and canned goods. Turkeys and gift cards will also be distributed along with cotton face masks and family-friendly board games.

“The Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Food Distribution Event gives us an opportunity give back to our community by feeding families this holiday season,” said Michelle Shirley, Executive Director of BSI. “The generosity and hard work of our sponsors and volunteers bring us one step closer to building stronger communities by instilling hope during an uncertain time.”

Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez will provide 500 boxes from FarmShare filled with produce, milk and other goods. TD BANK and Florida Blue are providing turkeys. While Publix and Be Strong will provide gift cards for 100 turkeys. Other sponsors include Meraki Wellness and Salt Life Church.

“We want to do what we can to address the shadow of hunger looming over our community, especially during these difficult times brought on by the pandemic and a sluggish economy. Nearly one in eight families do not have enough to eat,” said Danielle Dubuc Wightman, Community Outreach Specialist at BSI.

There is no cost to get a food box or other items, but interested families must pre-register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/thanksgiving-drive-thru-food-distribution-2020-tickets-124314663505. Only one box per family is permitted and families must show their ticket to receive a food box.

In accordance with CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines, BSI staff and volunteers will abide by all recommended preventative measures, wearing masks and adhering to social distancing. Likewise, all visitors and participants must follow these pandemic guidelines.

For more information, visit BSI’s website at www.bestrongintl.org/events

