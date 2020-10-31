Webinar Features 3 Global Experts Speaking on Islamic Home Finance and Social Justice in U.S.

Reston, VA, October 31, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Equity and justice have always been at the core of Islamic financial principles, and that’s drawing a fast-growing number of Americans to choose an Islamic alternative to a mortgage loan when they buy or refinance their home. Learn why at a webinar Nov. 1 on Islamic Home Finance and the Benefit to Society. This free webinar will be headlined by three top global scholars on Islamic finance.

Islamic home financing is growing quickly in popularity as an alternative to a mortgage loan in the United States. It appeals to American Muslims whose faith teaches them to avoid dealing in interest, as well as to other home buyers drawn by the more equitable arrangement and the risk protections. The webinar will touch on the values that drive Islamic financial principles and how they help stabilize the economy, distribute wealth and protect consumers. Speakers will explain the most popular Islamic co-ownership model of home financing in America-one of the most unique home financing structures to hit the U.S. market in the last two decades.

This authentic model of Islamic home financing has been met with even greater interest among recent concerns about social justice in America. The speakers will also answer questions from attendees.

The speakers:

Shaykh Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani - Chairman, Guidance Shariah Board, is a leading international expert on hadith, Islamic jurisprudence and Islamic finance.

He is a member of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Chairman of the international Shariah Board for the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI).

Shaykh Yusuf Talal DeLorenzo - Guidance Shariah Board Member, USA, is a leading authority on Islamic finance in the United States. He is a member of AAOIFI.

Dr. Imran Ashraf Usmani - Shariah Board Member, Pakistan, is a global Islamic finance expert and author of numerous books on Islamic finance. He serves as an advisor to several banks and financial institutions.

All three speakers serve on Guidance Residential’s Shariah Board, which ensures that all practices remain compliant with Islamic financial principles.

Registration is currently open for the free live webinar.

More About Guidance Residential

Guidance Residential is the leading provider of Islamic home financing in the United States. Since its inception in 2002, Guidance Residential has funded over $7.0 billion in Islamic home financing contracts, serving more than 25,000 families.

Guidance Residential is a subsidiary of Guidance Financial Group, an international company dedicated to serving the market for Islamic financial products and services. Guidance Financial Group offers unique investment products to institutional investors and financial intermediaries worldwide, and provides financial services to its retail customer base in the United States. The company's commitment to intensive research and development and solid operational support for its products has allowed it to develop unique financial solutions that address unmet needs of the American Muslim market.

Guidance Residential, LLC, (Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System No.2908), 11107 Sunset Hills Rd, Suite 200, Reston, VA 20190 is licensed by the Department of Business Oversight under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act (413-0427); Alabama Consumer Credit (22410); Arizona Mortgage Banker (0923408); Arkansas Mortgage Banker-Broker-Servicer (112069); Colorado Mortgage Company Registration; Connecticut Mortgage Lender (18263); Delaware Lender (022090); District of Columbia Mortgage Dual Authority (MLB2908); Florida Mortgage Lender (MLD656); Georgia Mortgage Lender (17286); Illinois Residential Mortgage Licensee (MB.0006455 11107 Sunset Hills Road, Suite 200, Reston, VA 20190; MB.0006455-001 100 East Roosevelt Rd, Units 44 & 45, Villa Park, IL 60181) licensed by the ILDFPR, James R Thompson Center (JRTC), 100 West Randolph Street, 9th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601, 888-473-4858 (General), 844-768-1713 (Banking Div); Indiana DFI-Mortgage Lending (37408); Kansas Licensed Mortgage Company (MC.0025178); Kentucky Mortgage Company (MC361158 & MC361566); Maryland Mortgage Lender (12927); Massachusetts Mortgage Lender (ML2908); Michigan 1st Mortgage Lender, Broker & Servicer Registrant (FR-0941); Minnesota Mortgage Originator (MN-MO 20320419); Mississippi Mortgage Lender (2908); Missouri Company License (18-2428); New Jersey Licensed Lender (9933648); New York - Licensed Mortgage Banker - New York Department of Financial Services (B500726) (NY location: 171-21 Jamaica Ave, 1st Floor, Jamaica, NY 11432); North Carolina Mortgage Lender (L-112542); Ohio Mortgage Broker Act Mortgage Banker Exemption (MBMB 850079.000); Oregon Mortgage Lender (ML-4145); Pennsylvania - licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Banking, Mortgage Lender (21050); Rhode Island Lender License (20163318LL); South Carolina BFI Mortgage Lender/Servicer (MLS-2908); Tennessee Mortgage License (109274); Texas SML Mortgage Banker Registrant; Virginia Lender Licensee (MC-2138) licensed by the Virginia State Corporation Commission; Washington Consumer Loan Company (CL-2908); West Virginia Mortgage Lender (ML-36038); Wisconsin Mortgage Banker (46355BA).

Media Contact: communications@guidanceresidential.com

Contact Information:

Guidance Residential

Laila Khan

703-885-0897

Contact via Email

www.guidanceresidential.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/824427

Press Release Distributed by PR.com