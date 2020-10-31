SCORE Manasota Introduces a New Virtual Forum Series – Survive & Thrive in 2021

Forum debuts on Nov. 18 with "3 Critical Steps to a Successful Marketing Strategy"

Sarasota, FL, October 31, 2020 --(PR.com)-- SCORE Manasota mentors Ramin Hashemi and Gio Cantarella will virtually gather with a dozen small business owners, midday on November 18, to discuss Survive & Thrive in 2021 – 3 Critical Steps to a Successful Marketing Strategy.

This 90-minute forum will cover the following topics:

(1) A critical self-examination of your value proposition,

(2) The process for thoroughly identifying your best customers, and

(3) Understanding the available digital channels to connect your business with your customers.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn from one another and contribute to the discussion in a live interactive Zoom meeting, where video and audio will be enabled for all.

“We are launching this virtual forum to help businesses refocus on fundamental principles as they operate in these challenging times,” said Ramin Hashemi, forum co-facilitator and certified SCORE mentor. “While the long-term recovery forecast in the area is positive, many businesses are dealing with short-term challenges,” Hashemi added.

“Our local small businesses need all the help they can get,” said Gio Cantarella, forum co-facilitator and SCORE mentor. “The return and growth of small businesses is going to be key to our area’s recovery,” Cantarella added.

If interested in participated in the upcoming or future forums, contact Janae.Korte@ScoreVolunteer.org.

In October, SCORE Manasota conducted a four-part Marketing & Technology live streams attended by over one hundred entrepreneurs and business owners. The events included presentations and updates on latest in digital marketing and SEO. The sessions were recorded and their videos are available on the chapter’s website at https://Manasota.SCORE.org.

About SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs to start or grow a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide, creating 29,681 new businesses and 67,706 non-owner jobs in 2019 alone.

Funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. All opinions, conclusions, and/or recommendations expressed herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA.

For more information about starting or operating a small business, call (941) 955-1029. Visit SCORE Manasota online at https://Manasota.SCORE.org.

