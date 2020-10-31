The Leisz Team with Century 21 Award Real Estate Announces the Addition of William Ting to Their Team

Local Real Estate Team Welcomes Newest Sales Partner

San Clemente, CA, October 31, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Leisz Team, a top-producing real estate team with Century 21 Award, has welcomed William Ting as the newest sales partner with their organization. In addition to being an experienced Realtor®, Will speaks 3 languages (including Chinese and Japanese), has a background as a global business entrepreneur, and has strong ties overseas.

“Will is going to be a very valuable addition to our clients and team. We are lucky to have him.” - Larry Leisz, founder of The Leisz Team

Complimenting Will’s proven track record, Will is on pace to close over $10 million in total sales volume in 2020. ​When not showing and selling properties in San Clemente, Will can be found out on his boat touring clients and friends around the Dana Point harbor and surrounding waters.

About The Leisz Team

The Leisz Team, a top-producing team with Century 21 Award and members of the T100, aims to merge traditional real estate strategies with new media. As San Clemente Locals, they have a deep love for their community and the surrounding neighborhoods. They’ve been proudly serving San Clemente, Dana Point, and south Orange County for over 30 years.

Their team approaches both life and work with sincerity, honesty, and compassion. With backgrounds in finance, marketing, and communications, they have a thorough understanding of the real estate market and know what it takes to champion a client’s needs. For more information on The Leisz Team visit their website at TheLeiszTeam.com.

