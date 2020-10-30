Meet TurningLeafVITA.com: Startup Introduces Affordable Vitamin Delivery Amid Pandemic

TurningLeafVITA.com is a newly launched subscription vitamin delivery service. This new female-founded company by Dr. Nina Everson is poised to disrupt the vitamin industry by offering affordable high quality vitamins delivered conveniently to the doorstep. With unique, high potency blends, coupled with creative rustic-inspired packaging, this is an affordable vitamin service for everyone.

Columbus, OH, October 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Startup TurningLeafVITA.com has launched a new monthly vitamin delivery service. Do you still walk into a physical store to purchase your vitamins? Facing current public safety concerns of the pandemic, TurningLeafVITA has introduced an affordable alternative for consumers looking for quality vitamins with the convenience of doorstep delivery.

As a nutritional expert and clinical researcher, TurningLeafVITA founder and CEO, Dr. Nina Everson M.D. said, “We realized that while there are a few vitamin delivery services already, the majority of them are positioned as luxury providers with more focus on their packaging or apps than the quality of their product. We wanted to develop a vitamin delivery service that everyone can afford because having access to the vitamins necessary to maintain your best health should not be something reserved for the wealthy.” For less than you pay for your favorite streaming service, you can enjoy the peace of mind of knowing you are doing everything you can to improve your immunity with a quick visit to www.TurningLeafVITA.com.

Further Dr. Everson noted, “There is some astronomical number, like 90 percent or higher, of US consumers that suffer from at least one mineral or vitamin deficiency. The more research we conduct in this space, we also realize this can be linked to deficiencies associated with the consumption of popular prescription pharmaceuticals. A simple multivitamin can be a great way to offset the risk of these many of these deficiencies, which may also help improve immune health at such a critical time in this country.”

Initially limited to the U.S. market, TurningLeafVITA.com is focused on helping people turn a new leaf in their daily nutrition. The recently launched website is already adding new customers by focusing on innovative vitamin blends that aim to maximize potency while offering an affordable monthly price. With a delivery model designed around consumer safety, go ahead and turn your new leaf today at www.TurningLeafVITA.com.

