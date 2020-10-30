Innovative Style: The 2020 Marina del Rey Film Festival Streams on ShortsDaily Rising Los Angeles Based Independent Film Festival Streamed on Roku Channel

2020 Marina del Rey Film Festival held on ShortsDaily Roku Channel interactive experiences on Zoom and Facebook.

Marina del Rey, CA, October 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Talk about utilizing technology, and now celebrating its ninth year, the Marina del Rey Film Festival, which aired this month on the “ShortsDaily” Roku Channel was the first of its kind virtual event from the organizers who developed the concept in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ShortsDaily Roku Channel was primarily created to bring Independent Short films to everyone in the US. “We had to think outside of the box and re-create the festival experience without use of the theatres we brought the festival to the ShortsDaily channel on Roku. We are excited to be working with the ShortsDaily Channel and Roku to bring independent filmmakers new quality interacitive experience,” said Jon Gursha, Festival Director. The festival event featured more than 300 short films and feature films from different parts of the globe.

This year’s festival commenced with a kickoff party event live via Zoom and on Facebook Live with special guest speaker and award-winning Writer, Director and Screenwriter Lee Chambers, who gave a fabulous presentation on independent film distribution for attendees. The festival concluded with a live Zoom Awards presentation that was also streamed on Facebook Live. "The Awards Ceremony was quite an interactive event. We had a great audience turnout filling zoom and overflowing to Facebook Live. It was very exciting as filmmakers were able to recognize and interact with one another," said Peter Greene, Festival Programmer.

The Marina del Rey Film Festival has become increasingly popular with filmmakers over the years, enabling them to proudly showcase their work. The 2020 edition of the film festival featured hundreds of filmmakers and independent producers, writers, and actors. Independent filmmakers are major contributors to the world of motion pictures, with their works showing a great deal of ingenuity and creativity.

Jon Gursha, Festival Director, and Peter Greene, Festival Programmer, created the Marina del Rey Film Festival in 2012 to enable filmmakers to get the exposure and acknowledgement they deserve.

Some of this year’s award winning films include “El Mahal” for Best Foreign Language Short, “Mambo Man” for Best International Feature, “Clean Sheets” as the Best Ensemble Comedy Short, and “All The King’s Men” for Best Sports Themed Short. Other recipients are “Circus Sam,” “Moving On,” “Borrowing,” “Don’t Try This Alone,” “The Family Tree,” and a host of others across a wide range of categories.

The 2020 Marina del Rey Film festival will continue to stream on the Shorts Daily Roku Channel until mid-November. For more information about the Marina del Rey Film Festival, please visit marinadelreyfilmfestival.com.

The below films are highlights of the 2020 Marina del Rey Film Festival and are streaming on ShortsDaily on Roku.

All the King's Men, Directed By: Donnie Dodge

Bad Suns, Directed By: Kevin Ryan

Borrowing, Directed By: Joe Stramowski

Butterfly, Directed By: Bonnie Foster

Circus Sam, Directed By: Rayner Wang

Clean Sheets, Directed By: Jahidah Diaab, and Wiener Milien and Produced By: Pat Ceasar

Covert Activity, Directed By: Fiona Lincke

Donna On The GO, Directed By: Craig Hutchison

El Mahal, Directed By: Ziad Foty

Feminist Theory and How It Relates to the Patriarchal Dividend, Directed By: Katie Oliver

Friendzoned, Directed By: Chuck Copeland

In The Defense Against Tyranny, Directed By: Felix Igori Ramos

Keeping The Chaos Together, Directed By: Stacey Summers

Let Go: Letting Go, Directed By: Arek Zasowski

Mambo Man, Directed By: Mo Fini, and Edesio Alejandro

MANASANAMAHA, Directed By: Deepak Reddy

Masks of Desire, Directed By: Jesse Vinton

Me Too Nice, Directed By: Jamie Anderson

Oversexed Rugsuckers From Mars Directed By: Michael Paul Girard

Pawns, Directed By: Elizabeth Gowan Berliner

Stro: The Michael D’Asaro Story Directed By: Greg Lynch Jr, and Doug Nichols

Svengali, Directed By: Gino Elorie

Talking to the Wind, Directed By: Akshaya Sawant

The Color of Red, Directed By: C.G. Ryche

The Deft, Directed By: E.N. Reynolds

The Free Agent, Directed By: Anthony Molina

The New Abolitionists, Directed By: Christina Zorich

The Speck, Directed By: Tiffany Crosby

Tinderbox, Directed By: Rickey Larke

Too Good to Be Forgotten, Directed By: Andy Bystrom, and John Bystrom

Toxic Love, Directed By: Tamia Dow

Trophies, Directed By: Angelica Rosas McDaniel

Welcome To The Conspiracy, Directed By: Sean Totanes

About Marina del Rey Film Festival

The Marina del Rey Film Festival was created by Jon Gursha and Peter Greene in 2012 as an independent film festival on the westside of Los Angeles. The duo created the event to make a world-class independent film festival for independent filmmakers, giving them a platform to reach a wider audience. The Marina del Rey Film Festival is a registered Trademark.

