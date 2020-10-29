TovoData Launches; Offers the Largest, Multi-Sourced Real Estate, Mortgage and Property Ownership Database for SaaS & App Innovators

TovoData, the new real estate data division of iLeads.com, empowers Mortgage, Real Estate Services, Insurance Providers, Direct Marketers and more with fresh, accurate data.

Newport Beach, CA, October 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- TovoData officially launched today, with the relentless pursuit of providing current, complete and accurate data on 100% of U.S. residential properties in the U.S. through its unique acquisition of multiple real estate, mortgage and property ownership data sets. This multi-source approach and extensive AI-driven quality checks ensure the acquisition of public record property truth is proven from more than one source. With complete nationwide coverage of assessor, county recorder, property valuation, foreclosure and other derived data, TovoData’s entire real estate database can be licensed in full or in subsets.

"TovoData is the most advanced technology and data company in the industry. We take the biggest, best public record datasets, and run these through our proprietary AI engine to check the data before we use it in our own sister business, and make it available to our customers, at very flexible pricing and terms," said Drew Warmington, CEO. “Having the best data is only part of the equation, the other part is making that data readily available and useful for our customers via bulk licensing, match & append, API and smart marketing lists.”

Customers can choose to access TovoData’s complete real estate database or subsets, including property characteristics, neighborhood details, deeds, mortgages, mortgage releases, assignments and much more. If data can be acquired or derived about residential property and its ownership, TovoData is the go-to source for App and SaaS creators.

“Customers are already at our door, citing lackluster data quality, restrictive contract terms, recent price increases and poor customer service from the big brand data vendors. TovoData is built to be the nimble, no nonsense, customer-friendly real estate data provider,” said Drew Warmington, CEO.

With mortgage rates at all-time lows, the demand for data has skyrocketed. As a result, homeowner marketers, lenders, insurance providers and real estate service providers are demanding insightful and accurate collateral, property and homeowner insight. Real-time access to accurate, current real estate data through API’s is critical for fintech, proptech, insurtech and marketing apps and SaaS solutions that are rapidly being deployed as a result of the housing market and COVID-19. Tovo provides a seamless, flexible onboarding data experience to meet these increased demands.

Tovo is running a launch special through the end of 2020: Bring TovoData your toughest data challenge, and Tovo will match it with a complementary data sample solution.

About TovoData

TovoData is a leading data and analytics company that provides real estate, property ownership and mortgage data. Tovo is backed by the rich history of iLeads.com which was founded in 1996 as a national lead provider that leverages real estate data to enhance both mortgage and insurance leads. The launch of TovoData is intended to best serve it’s growing list of leading mortgage lenders, insurance providers, direct marketers and real estate service providers who are looking for the most current, accurate data to fuel their apps, SaaS and business. More information about the company can be found at TovoData.com

