P.O.W.E.R. Announces Their Ladies Night Wine and Cheese Networking Event Hosted by Founder, Tonia DeCosimo

Manhasset, NY, October 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is excited to announce their Ladies Night Wine and Cheese Networking Event hosted by Founder, Tonia DeCosimo on November 10, 2020. P.O.W.E.R.’s networking events are intimate events with keynote speakers focusing on timely topics. This is a way to network and meet other members in your industry, profession, or other fields.

About P.O.W.E.R.’s November Wine and Cheese Networking Event

The Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized-P.O.W.E.R. invites their members to attend their Ladies Night Wine and Cheese Networking Event being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 6:30pm-9:30pm at the Mansion at Oyster Bay, Woodbury, New York. Please be assured that all mandated Covid-19 restrictions and protocols will be followed. There will be a maximum of 50 people, masks are required, temperatures will be taken at the door and tables will be socially distanced.

The Keynote Speaker for the event is Debi Silber, Author, Transformational Psychologist, Empowerment and Personal Development Expert. Comedian and actress, Rosanne Sorrentino will also be speaking. In addition, there will be a mini fashion show by Lidia Szcepanowski of Sculptura Fashions. There will also be shopping and giveaways presented by Jewelry by Susan Catherine and Custom Candle Co by Marcie Manfredonia Siciliano.

Networking is defined as the action or process of interacting with others to exchange information and develop professional or social contacts. It allows us to trade information with others as well as create long-term relationships that will benefit all parties. Please be sure to bring business cards; it is all about building connections. The dress code is business casual.

If you are interesting in attending this event, please go to www.powerwoe.com and click on Empower and then Events or email info@powerwoe.com. The cost for the event is $30 per person.

About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.

Contact Information:

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222

Contact via Email

www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold

