Desktop Alert and Aceso Medical Supply to Release 10+ Million U.S. Made N95 NIOSH Approved Surgical Respirators

Desktop Alert Mass Notification Platform in Partnership with Aceso Medical Supply has procured over 10 million US Made N95 Grade surgical Respirators for U.S. 1st Responders and qualified medical institutions only. The respirators are not available for international shipping under any circumstances.

Chatham Borough, NJ, October 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Today, Desktop Alert, Inc., the award-winning industry leader in emergency communications, mass notification and first-responder interoperable communications products to the U.S. National Guard and NATO worldwide, announced in conjunction with Aceso Medical Supply that the companies will now be offering 10 million surgical grade N95 respirators to qualified U.S. government and medical institutions.

“We have sold millions of these to some of the nation’s largest hospital groups and the fit testing was key in the process. All N95 respirators are NIOSH approved and made in the United States, on the ground ready to ship now. Strong references available on demand,” said Howard Ryan, CEO Desktop Alert Inc.

“Aceso Medical Supply LLC was born out of necessity to serve first responders and now at the onset of the COVI-19 pandemic Aceso has raised the ante. Aceso has been working hand-in-hand with Government agencies and healthcare providers across the country to ensure they have access to the supplies needed day to day,” said Micheal Rishty, Managing Partner at Aceso Medical Supply.

About Desktop Alert: https://www.desktopalert.net

Desktop Alert’s innovative and patented software, internationally recognized as the “Best Mass Notification” and “Best First Responder Inter-operable Communications” system is the leader in providing comprehensive notification, accountability and situational awareness solutions. The Desktop Alert Notification system is designed to provide a suite of scalable, flexible, and adaptable communication, coordination, and collaboration tools in environments ranging from austere - no terrestrial infrastructure support - to fully modern with extensive IP and legacy system integrations. Desktop Alert allows individuals and organizations to accelerate the flow of information in order to ensure effective decision making, coordination, proactive community engagement, and public awareness.

About Aceso Medical Supply: https://acesosupply.com

Aceso Medical Supply LLC is a NJ-based national distributor of medical, janitorial and cleaning supplies. Out of a necessity to respond to the shortages first responders face throughout COVID19, Aceso has been leveraging its extensive background in manufacturing, importing and technology to keep up with the constant shortages our country is faced with. At the onset, Aceso has been working hand in hand with hundreds of healthcare providers across the country to ensure they have access to the day to day supplies even if only on a moment’s notice.

For Sales Contact: David Cohen

David@Acesomedsupply.com

888-399-2731

Contact Information:

Desktop Alert Inc.

Howard Ryan

973-727-0066

Contact via Email

www.desktopalert.net

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/824207

Press Release Distributed by PR.com