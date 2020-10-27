Dynamo Development Founder Reacquires Full Ownership of Software Consulting Company

New York, NY, October 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Dynamo Development, a leading software development company specializing in custom software solutions, today announced that Dmitry Grinberg, its founder and president, has completed a transaction to reclaim his full independent ownership of the Company.

Dynamo entered into an acquisition agreement in March of 2019 with seriesOne, Inc., a digital fundraising platform, to bring the company advanced technical expertise and development depth with the addition of its staff of 40 engineers. At the time seriesOne anticipated a significant expansion of its business, but it did not materialize as planned and the acquisition was terminated by Mr. Grinberg. As a result, Dynamo is once again an independent company helmed by Mr. Grinberg.

“Dynamo Development will continue its growth as a software development and consulting company helping our clients to grow their businesses,” said Mr. Grinberg. “Our expertise in developing fin-tech solutions and an established partnership with the tech driven financial institution, Prime Trust, puts us in an ideal position to provide high quality solutions for crowd-funding clients. Dynamo’s versatile team of software development professionals has delivered 100+ solutions in fin-tech, real estate, health, ecommerce, hospitality, IoT and other industries.”

As the fin-tech sector continues to grow, Dynamo’s clients will require new features in digital securities, modern custody solutions and investor relationship services. The Company intends to capitalize on its existing expertise and expand its services into these new areas.

According to Sean O’Tool, founder of 1776ing.com, “We selected the Dynamo team for its hands-on experience in developing crowdfunding platforms. We are very pleased with the services we have received and will continue to partner with Dynamo to support and improve our platform.”

About Dynamo Development

Dynamo Development is a leading consulting company specializing in custom software solutions. Based in New York City with multiple international offices, Dynamo is the top choice for start-up and midsize companies to efficiently meet their technology needs of today and tomorrow. The Company combines offshore developers with US-based project management to deliver optimal results.

To learn more, go to www.dynamo-ny.com.

Contact Information:

Dynamo Development, Inc.

Dmitry Grinberg

212-385-1552

Contact via Email

www.dynamo-ny.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/824142

Press Release Distributed by PR.com