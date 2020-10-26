How Companies Can Put the Truth on Their Side with Third-Party Testing

New video from Principled Technologies (PT) highlights the benefits companies can see from partnering with a third-party testing and marketing firm.

Durham, NC, October 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Companies may not be aware that they can back up their marketing claims with facts and prove their product wins against the competition. But a new video from PT argues that companies can - with marketing proof points backed by real-world testing from a trusted third party.

To learn more about how third-party testing can help companies build trust with their buyers and stand out in the marketplace, see the video at http://facts.pt/proof.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton

Principled Technologies, Inc.

1007 Slater Road, Suite #300

Durham, NC 27703

press@principledtechnologies.com

Contact Information:

Principled Technologies, Inc.

Sharon Horton

828-455-0312

Contact via Email

http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/800578

Press Release Distributed by PR.com