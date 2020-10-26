School Innovations & Achievement (SI&A) Announces Latest Partnership with Troup County School Systems to Improve Attendance and Inspire Action

Leadership in Troup County Schools is not about establishing power, but inspiring community and trust. With a proven track record, SI&A's flagship product, The Achievement Initiative, powered by Attention2Attendance (A2A), works with school districts to track students and provide services to intervene and report on student attendance, increase attendance rates, reduce dropout rates, increase parent engagement and communication and enhance campus culture overall.

With over 30 years of experience, Dr. Brian Shumate, new Superintendent of the Troup County School System found a lot of good within the school system to build upon, but a lot that still needed to be revamped. Dr. Shumate’s primary motivation in decision-making focuses on serving the best interests of the child. The aim is to create a direct line of communication - to be hands-on and to communicate openly and honestly with administrators, families and students. “Our district has become stronger and I think people have more faith in us because we have a plan, we execute the plan and we modify the plan as we go, and we’re transparent about what happens or doesn’t happen,” Dr. Shumate said.

In partnering with SI&A, Troup County Schools can move the needle on complex issues, including: achievement, learning, opportunity, digital divide, income, homework gap, access and participation levels. Central to all of these issues is attendance. “Attendance is what holds everything together - it’s fundamental - and we need to pay attention because we can’t teach them if they’re not here, and when they’re in school, we have the ability to serve them better,” Superintendent Shumate says. “Our district is the centerpiece of this community. We touch more facets of Troup County than any other organization, from pre-K to graduation to college community partnerships, faith-based organizations, and three different city governments - every nook and cranny of the county somehow has an affiliation with the school district. And if we’re doing well, everyone is cooking.”

Now with school closures and distance learning, a new set of never-encountered challenges exist for K-12 school district leaders. There is a digital divide - which translates into a huge number of missing students - and real concerns over lost learning time and lack of student engagement. A study from the Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA) projects that “students who lack steady instruction during the coronavirus school shutdown might retain only 70 percent of their annual reading gains as compared to a normal year.”

Projections for the so-called “COVID Slide” in math look even bleaker. Depending on grade level, researchers say, “students could lose between half and all of the achievement growth one would expect in a normal academic year." This same study said, “These setbacks would be particularly disastrous for fifth graders, who need to be tooling up for the more complex tasks that will come their way in the upper grades. In addition, this grim scenario will surely yield worse outcomes for students whose families are grappling with hunger, unemployment or homelessness.” At-risk and marginalized students are most impacted at this time and thereby heavily affected by the digital divide.

Leadership in Troup County Schools and SI&A recognize this national attendance crisis and that the solution lies with culture change; creating a culture of achievement starting with creating a culture of showing up. A2A delivers a consistent, timely attendance notification process across all campuses and provides district and campus staff with the detailed data required to measure, manage, and prevent chronic absenteeism. Staff can quickly access all student information including the days and periods missed as well as attendance related notes and any conference activity. From start to finish any at-risk attendance trends are easily managed with the A2A web-based software. A2A’s streamlined attendance process, text, email and letter production and mailing, allows district staff to spend more time talking to parents and engaging with students.

SI&A is driving critical positive change in student outcomes through their award-winning software and service solutions for K-12 school districts. With more than ten years in K-12 attendance management and over 2.5 million students in their data sample, their innovative programs help to protect school district funding, mitigate risk in state and federal programs and improve student attendance. SI&A’s many innovative programs utilize their core competencies of data analytics, software development, organizational effectiveness, communication/messaging, along with attendance and compliance expertise. SI&A’s flagship product, The Achievement Initiative, features Attention2Attendance (A2A), to increase learning time, decrease dropouts and all but eliminate the achievement gap in graduation rates.

