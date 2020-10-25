Eagle Technology, Inc. Expands Presence in Middle East Through Partnerships

Computerized Maintenance Management Software (CMMS/EAM/CAFM) Developer, Eagle Technology, has strengthened its presence in the Middle East through partnerships with Digital Future in Saudi Arabia and Unique Computer Systems in the United Arab Emirates. Eagle has a vast footprint across the building management industry and is favored by facility and maintenance managers.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Through industry and domain expertise, both partners will be able to work with customers, BMS companies, HVAC and Mechanical contractors and property managers to provide a Next-Gen Computerized Maintenance and facilities management solution. The solution offers all the features such as, preventive maintenance scheduling, help desk, work orders, and asset management combined with the latest digital trends as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Artificial Intelligence and Building management system integration.

“We’ve seen an increase in customer growth in the Middle East from the building management industry especially since Proteus MMX was released as integrated with Johnson Controls Enterprise Management (JEM) version 2.2 earlier this year,” states Harshad Shah CEO and President of Eagle.

The partnership provides Eagle with a great opportunity to further expand its Middle East Operations. Translated into 27 international languages, Proteus MMX will help reach various industries across the region, offering a diverse portfolio including hospitality, manufacturing, warehouses and airports.

“We’re looking forward to a long successful partnership,” said Shah.

Contact us to learn more about Proteus MMX or enquire about partnership opportunities.

About Eagle Technology Inc.

Eagle has been a leader since 1986 in the development and sale of Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) and of Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions. To date, they have users in 34 countries and have developed partnerships with companies like Johnson Controls, Honeywell, Trane, and Tridium. These partnerships have enabled Eagle to promote, manage, and service customers worldwide.

For more information visit our website.

Contact Information:

Eagle Technology, Inc.

Barbara van der Walt

+1.262.241.3845

Contact via Email

www.EagleCMMS.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/824020

Press Release Distributed by PR.com