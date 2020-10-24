New Self Storage Facility Opened in Posen, Illinois

Local real estate development company, Amit Patel of Safe Affordable Storage LLC, partnered with Absolute Storage Management and has opened a new location named Posen Storage in Posen, Illinois.

Posen, IL, October 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Local real estate development company, Amit Patel of Safe Affordable Storage LLC, has opened a new location named Posen Storage in Posen, Illinois. The newly constructed facility at 14750 S. Western Avenue comprises 60,080 square feet of rentable storage space in 542 units. Posen Storage will provide a secure facility that offers climate-controlled units and non-climate drive up units online and no-contact rentals, and boxes and moving supplies to the local community. This brand-new facility sits just east of the I-57 and 147th street junction which is provides storage services to Amberley Courts Apartments, Village Crossing Apartments, and South Suburban Senior Housing.

Amit Patel is partnering with Absolute Storage Management (ASM) to provide professional self-storage management. Posen Storage opened June 6, 2020. For details on the property, or information on move-in specials and availability please visit their website at www.posenstorage.com.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Open to the community, the event will include property tours and exclusive discounts. Time and date of the ribbon cutting is to be announced.

Absolute Storage Management

Absolute Storage Management (ASM) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, with headquarters in Memphis, TN and regional offices in Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Nashville, TN; and Jackson, MS, the company operates over 140 properties in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee.

For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the ASM website at www.absolutemgmt.com or contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com or call her at (678) 779-1978.

