Jamie R. Wright, LLC - Creating an Empowered Community That Overcome Shame and Transform Trauma Into Hope, Healing and Happiness That Leads to Self-Love

While the world struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic, an insidious problem continues unabated. Domestic violence during the pandemic is more hurtful and damaging than at any other time, and offering a helping hand is Jamie R. Wright, a survivor turned coach, author and advocate. The trauma and shame of domestic violence affect many and more so today when many people are quarantined, isolated, or locked in.

Houston, TX, October 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- While the world struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic, an insidious problem continues unabated. Domestic violence during the pandemic is more hurtful and damaging than at any other time, and offering a helping hand is Jamie R. Wright, a survivor turned coach, author and advocate. Jamie’s latest book, “The Power of Overcoming Shame and Learning to Love Yourself Again” is hitting the stands soon.

Jamie’s new work deals with her struggle against domestic violence during the pandemic and how she found power and purpose and has overcome. The trauma and shame of domestic violence affects many women and more so today when many people are quarantined, isolated, or locked in. Jamie Wright’s organization has taken up this issue as a global champion in offering assistance so that shame can be turned into empowerment and self-love reinstated in women.

Jamie is the creator of "5 Essential Steps to Healing." Her organization has set its eyes on creating a community that is empowered and where hope and healing abound. Anyone of any gender, race, color, religion, creed, or ethnicity can approach Jamie and her team, and seek resolutions to personal and emotional abuse, trauma, childhood abuse, loss, and more.

Jamie herself endured sexual violence in her childhood, followed by domestic violence as an adult. Having come out of this phase and overcome her obstacles, she is a leading advocate for survivors of domestic violence and dedicates her time to encourage and empower other women. Her goal is to help women turn their shame into self-love, and thus open up doors to healing and happiness.

As part of her advocacy and coaching work, Jamie Wright has appeared on leading media channels such as BBC News, Houston Area Women's Center (HAWC) Leadership Campaign, Believe Luncheon, 60 Minutes, CBS, NBC and more. Her speaker tour for 2020-21 is currently being scheduled. Jamie also assists various non-profit groups, including the Houston Area Women’s Center and Unsilenced Voices.

Contact Information:

Jamie R. Wright, LLC

Jamie R Wright

832-755-4501

Contact via Email

www.jamieRwright.com

jamiewright80@gmail.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/823415

Press Release Distributed by PR.com