Double Heart and Kidney Transplant Recipient Reveals Secrets to Survival During Difficult Times in New Book

At a time when people are struggling with uncertainty and disharmony in their daily lives, along comes a story of against-the-odds survival and hope. "Roasting Karma" is a memoir about resilience and strength in the face of repeated trials which also includes the loss of two spouses to breast cancer.

Peterborough, Ontario, Canada, October 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Peterborough, Ontario author, Kirk A. Johnson, announced the release of his new book, "Roasting Karma: Awaken From Illusion, Take Responsibility for Your Past Actions, and Create A Life That Is Truly Free."

At a time when people are struggling with uncertainty and disharmony in their daily lives, along comes a story of against-the-odds survival and hope. "Roasting Karma" is a memoir about resilience and strength in the face of repeated trials which also includes the loss of two spouses to breast cancer. Johnson interprets his challenges as karmic payback for transgressions of the past (known and unknown) and decides to take responsibility for his past actions as a means of healing. He suggests that we must accept good and bad events in our lives equally.

“...No matter how bad things get, we can train our inner thoughts to accept the good and the bad in equal measure. The Buddhists call it equanimity. When good things happen, it’s easy to be peaceful or happy. When bad things happen, it’s just as easy to be peaceful or happy - if we choose to be. Why would anyone choose to not be peaceful or happy? There could be many reasons, but the one that stands out most is because negative circumstances and events show up in our lives. Why do these situations show up? Quite often, the answer to that is ‘karma.’” (From the Epilogue of "Roasting Karma" by Kirk A. Johnson)

Johnson does not consider himself religious but more spiritual in nature and his take on karma comes from an understanding of life’s purpose and not from any religious upbringing. He is a student of metaphysics (a branch of philosophy that studies the ultimate nature of existence, reality, and experience without being bound to any one theological doctrine or dogma) and came to this path through necessity, or an awakening that there is more to life than meets the eye.

Johnson now uses his experience and knowledge to help others discover their true potential as a Spiritual Mentor and offers his coaching services at kirkajohnson.com. Now, more than ever, during this time of pandemic and economic upheaval, many people's sense of purpose is in question due to job losses, organizational restructuring, and financial uncertainty. Now is the time learn how to see the world through a different lens - one of hope.

More information on this book release is available online at roastingkarma.com

Or contact Kirk A. Johnson at 705-313-0175 / kaj@kirkajohnson.com

Healing Digest Ltd. is the publisher of "Roasting Karma."

Contact Information:

Healing Digest Ltd.

Kirk Johnson

705-243-9525

Contact via Email

https://roastingkarma.com

https://kirkajohnson.com/media

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/823888

Press Release Distributed by PR.com