Landmark Building Overlooking Downtown Ocala Square Sold at Auction

Ocala, FL, October 22, 2020 --(PR.com)-- A prominent historic building overlooking the Downtown Square in Ocala, Florida, was sold at auction by Tranzon Driggers, an Ocala based real estate auction firm that works throughout the Southeast.

The seller of the circa 1895 9,000± sf. three-story building was seeking a unique strategy that would maximize marketing exposure for the property and achieve a quick sale.

Tranzon Driggers developed and implemented a multifaceted marketing campaign that generated over 25,500 online views of the property. Prospects located in 15 states and Canada inquired about the property and sale. Competitive bidding in the online auction exceeded the reserve price and the transaction closed in 19 days.

According to company President, David Bradshaw, “Downtown Ocala has great momentum, and this sale provides the new owner an opportunity to express his vision and leave a permanent impact on the downtown experience.” Ocala has had many downtown buildings recently redeveloped and the brand new Hilton Garden Inn hospitality venue was built across the square.

About Tranzon Driggers

Tranzon Driggers is a member company of Tranzon, LLC. Tranzon is one of the largest real estate auction companies in the country, with 30 offices coast-to-coast. Tranzon’s accomplished auction professionals are widely recognized as leaders in the auction industry. All Tranzon companies are independently owned and operated.

