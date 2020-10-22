Gumstix Launches Raspberry Pi CM4 Series and Free Manufacturing

As a trusted CM4 development partner, Gumstix has created six CM4 boards featuring the Raspberry Pi CM4. The Gumstix CM4 Dev Board is joined by boards for robotics, Pixhawk drones, PoE smart imaging and conversion to CM3-based carriers. Several of the boards offer Coral from Google's Edge TPU.

Fremont, CA, October 22, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Gumstix®, Inc., a leader in computing hardware for intelligent embedded applications, announced the release of Gumstix Raspberry Pi CM4 Development Series to support the newly released Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 (CM4). As a CM4 development partner, Gumstix has created a series of CM4 carrier boards to support a wide selection of embedded applications requiring high compute power including:

NAS server with fast mass storage via NVMe and Gigabit UL/DL speeds

Media Centers - HDMI, mass storage, WiFi & Gigabit

Edge AI - multi-camera, gigabit & Wifi AP, sensors via Pi header

Smart home management - Touch display controls, facial recognition & occupancy, data logging and behavior prediction modeling, CM4 Wifi access point, sensors via Pi header

“Today is a Raspberry-Red letter day, a day when Pi developers can envision - and order - custom hardware for the software and dedicated applications they have built,” Dr. W. Gordon Kruberg, Head of Modular Hardware, at Altium, shares. "Altium values the educational mission of the Raspberry Pi Foundation and is pleased to support the fulfillment of dreams of the millions of users and students as they imagine turning their own code into commercial products."

The Gumstix Raspberry Pi CM4 Series includes:

Gumstix Raspberry Pi CM4 Development Board

Develop production-grade embedded hardware. $130.00

Built for applications like robotics, AI at the edge, and advanced industrial automation supporting PCIe to Gigabit Ethernet to dual CSI2 cameras.

Gumstix Raspberry Pi CM4 Uprev

CM4 to CM3 adapter board. $30.00

Allows the Raspberry Pi CM4 COM to be used on most existing CM3 boards and backward compatible for CM4 designs. The CM4's GPIOs, communications signals, and power pins are re-routed onto a SODIMM edge connection to match the pin-out of the CM3.

Gumstix Raspberry Pi CM4 UprevAI

CM4 to CM3 Adapter board + Coral from Google. $75.00

Replaces the CM3 compute module on compatible carrier boards, adding a CM4 connector and Coral from Google TPU chip as well as accelerated TensorFlow processing to your existing custom design.

Gumstix Raspberry Pi CM Robo

Small robotic breakout board. $75.00

A slim, computer vision-capable multimedia platform designed for small autonomous vehicles. The dual Raspberry Pi Camera connectors can provide either stereoscopic depth mapping for object avoidance or front- and back-facing cameras for feature identification or manual control.

Gumstix Raspberry Pi CM4 PoE Smart Camera

PoE +Coral from Google with low latency and single-cable deployment. $95.00

Combines Power over Ethernet and Google's Coral AI accelerator chip with the Raspberry Pi CM4 and Raspberry Pi Camera to deliver a fast and powerful image classification, object identification or behavioral inference computer with low latency and single-cable deployment.

Gumstix Raspberry Pi CM4+Pixhawk FMUv6

CM4+FMUv6 +Coral from Google+Tensorflow $180

One of the first CM4 boards conforming to Pixhawk's v6 standards for Flight Management Units (FMUs), including on-board sensor bank, standard Pixhawk data and power connectors, octal PWM outputs, and firmware support. Features single-connection programming and debugging. Power the PCB, flash the CM4's MMC, program the FMU's frimware, or monitor their serial consoles from the same USB Type-C connection.

Special Offer: No manufacturing fee for CM4 custom designs, a $1999 value.

All Gumstix Raspberry Pi CM4 embedded boards were designed and built in the drag and drop Geppetto design tool and their design templates can be modified from any browser in minutes. As with all Geppetto designs, users can preview a 3D view and instantly download free CAD files (.brd) and schematic (.sh) of saved designs. To support the CM4 launch, Gumstix is waiving the $1999.00 manufacturing fee at checkout for qualifying designs. Customer pay only the cost of board and quantity ordered, plus tax and shipping.

