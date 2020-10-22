The Viking Alchemist to Host Mead and Mischief, for the Fifth Year in a Row, on October 31, in Smyrna, GA

Smyrna, GA, October 22, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Viking Alchemist Meadery will be hosting its annual Halloween event in Smyrna, this year, as the meadery expands the celebration to include other local, small businesses. Since moving to Smyrna, the meadery has had the opportunity to collaborate with local restaurants, food trucks and coffee shops, creating a more integrated and immersive experience for local patrons and this year’s event is a natural culmination of a growing, thriving Smyrna community.

To help showcase their fellow businesses, Mead and Mischief has been expanded to include outdoor tables and displays creating a festival environment that has been missed, throughout the summer of 2020. As businesses have adjusted to new norms, social distancing and heightened safety, the outdoor event has offered a rare treat for food and drink enthusiasts. And while the larger festivals remain impractical, smaller events, like Mead and Mischief, are able to cater to local crowds, in an open, sprawling environment.

“Our fans have missed events, so we’ve been looking for a way to offer both a safe experience and a fall celebration,” says James Anderson, VAM Taproom Manager. “With Autumn weather in full swing, we are taking full advantage of the cooler weather and beautiful fall backdrop as we celebrate mead, again.”

Mead and Mischief is equal parts Halloween and autumn harvest. Fans look forward to the opportunity, every year, to taste upcoming meads, brewed for the winter and fall and enjoy exclusive flavors only available at the event. This year, the meadery is joined by a group of local businesses, including:

- 1776 United

- Bark Street Petopia

- Hops and Flow

- Blue Falcon Whiskey

- Kill Cliff Recovery Drinks

- Lenny's Hair Salon

- DJ's Gym

- Mary's Face painting

A portion of all proceeds will be donated to the Aviation History & Technology Center of Marietta, whose mission is to honor local aviation and military history through education, preservation and events. As a veteran-owned business, the Aviation History & Technology Center aligns strongly with the Viking Alchemist culture and mission.

Mead and Mischief is open to the public on October 31 from 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM. The event will be child friendly, including face painting as well as an outdoor trunk or treat. Leashed, friendly pets are welcome. And while masks are not mandatory, we do strongly recommend a face covering, for everyone’s safety. All attendees will be asked to allow us to take their temperature before entering the interior tap room.

About the Viking Alchemist Meadery

The Viking Alchemist is a family and veteran owned Meadery and Cidery, established in 2015, Marietta GA. The Mead is sold and distributed throughout Georgia with a tasting room open Thursday-Sunday. Over the 4 years of operation, the Meadery has developed a reputation for merging modern sensibilities with the ancient craft of mead making, earning the reputation of an “alchemist.”

