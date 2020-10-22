Market Overview

Prominent New York Fashion House Pink Maison Sets Sight on Atlanta Fashion Market

PR.com  
October 22, 2020
New York City originated fashion house, Pink Maison, looks to further solidify itself as a household name as it opens a showroom in Downtown Atlanta. The luxury couture shop is hosting an exclusive cocktail mixer on Saturday, October 24, 2020 aiming to introduce its take on New York luxe fashion to the Atlanta market. This event will consist of light bites and wine during a cocktail hour followed by a fashion presentation, style discussion and debuting of the Pink Maison Self-Care Box.

Atlanta, GA, October 22, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Pink Maison invites Atlanta’s illustrious fashion stylists, influencers, media professionals and entertainers to help inaugurate the powerhouse fashion brand in the South. Pink Maison’s showroom consists of Pink Maison Apparel and exclusive designers from around the world including Germany’s House of Byfield, Ireland’s Rene Dieu, and New York’s Videmus Omnia.

The Pink Maison venue is also home to New York Style Fashion Entertainment Magazine (NYSFE) creative studio, photography studio, glam room, cocktail area, media corner and a plethora of other elements geared toward the creative arts.

The event will honor a Breast Cancer Survivor with a honorary makeover.
Date: Saturday, October 24, 2020
Time: 7pm - 10pm

Address: 57 Forsythe Street NW
Atlanta GA 30303

Contact Information:
Pink Maison
Ivory Void
877-665-5997
Contact via Email
www.pinkmaison.com
Instagram @Pink.Maison

