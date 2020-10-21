Total Vision Partners with Foothill Optometric Group

Total Vision announces their newest partnership with Dr. Liu, Dr. Longacre and Dr. Yang of Foothill Optometric Group in Pleasanton, CA.

Mission Viejo, CA, October 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Liu, Dr. Longacre and Dr. Yang of Foothill Optometric Group bring three decades of experience in private practice optometry.

Total Vision is proud to partner with Dr. Edwin Liu, Dr. Amy Liu Longacre and Dr. Andrew Yang of Foothill Optometric Group, as they join its expanding and reputable team of optometrists offering comprehensive vision care throughout California. For over 37 years, Foothill Optometric Group has provided high caliber vision care in Pleasanton and the surrounding Tri-Valley communities.

Dr. Liu received his Bachelor of Science degree from UCLA in Psychobiology, and in 1982, obtained his Doctor of Optometry degree from the Southern California College of Optometry. He is a member of the American Optometric Association and California Optometric Association, as well as a charter member of the Contact Lens Section of the AOA. He also has served on the Board of Directors for Primary Eyecare Network for the past 15 years.

Dr. Longacre did her undergraduate studies at the University of California at Irvine and received her Bachelor of Science in Visual Science at the Southern California College of Optometry. She later earned her Doctor of Optometry degree, with Cum Laude Honors, also from the Southern California College of Optometry in 1982. She is a member of the American Optometric Association and California Optometric Association.

Dr. Yang earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Molecular and Cellular Biology from the University of California, Berkeley. He continued his education at UC Berkeley, receiving a degree in Visual Science before completing his Doctor of Optometry degree in 2002. Dr. Yang is fluent in both English and Mandarin, and has been practicing with Foothill Optometric Group for over 13 years.

With a staff that includes 6 doctors and 30 team members, including Dr. Veronica Staples, Dr. Inning Chen and Dr. Kevin Sjodahl, they have exceptional patient ratings, highlighting that they consistently exceed their patients’ expectations. “We are extremely excited about our new partnership with Total Vision which will provide enhanced offerings to our valued and appreciated patients along with additional benefits to our caring team. We look forward to the continued provision of compassionate, quality vision care delivered with the excellence that our patients have come to know and trust for over 37 years,” said Drs. Liu & Longacre.

Neil Collier (CEO), Doug Cannon (CFO) and Dr. Steve Klein (CMO) are pleased to welcome Drs. Liu, Longacre, Yang and team to Total Vision. “This is an exciting time for both Total Vision and Foothill Optometric Group as we expand our footprint in the Bay Area,” added Neil Collier.

Notable accomplishments for the Foothill Optometric team also include Pleasanton Weekly’s Hall of Fame in 2017 and “Best Optometrist in Pleasanton” by the Pleasanton Weekly every year from 2012 through 2019.

About Total Vision

Total Vision is the largest network of vision providers in California. With 35 practices and growing, Total Vision has become a recognized leader in the optometry industry. Total Vision employs over 360 team members including 79 doctors and are proud to care for over 90,000 patients each year. To learn more about Total Vision, visit www.YourTotalVision.com or call (949) 652-7230.

