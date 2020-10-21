Sencore Releases New 10-Slot Chassis for Receiver Decoders

Sioux Falls, SD, October 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, has added a new 10-slot chassis for their line of receiver decoders. The new CRD 4900, is a modular chassis for Sencore’s line of professional receiver-decoder cards. This 2RU chassis provides space for 10 hot-swappable cards while also offering redundant, hot-swappable power supplies.

With separate, internal 1Gbps network switch capabilities for both management and MPEG/IP, the CRD 4900 simplifies installation by reducing the need for external cabling and external IP switch ports. The internal genlock reference distribution also allows full genlock synchronization to all cards in the chassis.

The Sencore card-based series of receiver decoders coupled with the new CRD 4900 chassis provides one of the most dense and simple options available for customers looking to do mass decoding or dense turn-around of streams.

About Sencore

Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is an engineering leader in the development of reliable, cost-effective signal transmission and content monitoring solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV markets. Backed by world-class customer service and support, Sencore's portfolio includes video contribution and distribution equipment, system monitoring and analysis solutions, and test and measurement instruments. Designed to meet the needs of an ever-changing industry, Sencore solutions ensure the efficient delivery of high-quality video from the source to the home, including the latest IP-based video delivery and multiscreen OTT technologies. More information about Sencore can be found at www.sencore.com.

