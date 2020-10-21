Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Artist Tumbleweed Announces New Controversial Music Video, Targeting Trump and His Gang

PR.com  
October 21, 2020 11:35am   Comments
Share:

Washington, DC, October 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- In association with dustblownrecords, Versace L.A. presents the song “Somebody Anybody,” a compelling anthem by artist Tumbleweed, which has evolved into a beautiful and thought-provoking music video that makes a statement by spotlighting America’s current turbulent times. The video will leave an indelible impression, so see it for yourself at https://youtu.be/pcD0PPI0dYE

Rapper/songwriter Tumbleweed’s ability to express himself through his music comes from the heart. He has suffered many trials and unimaginable hardships, losing his mom at the age of 2, being homeless, and fighting his demons as a single father and former professional athlete. Tumbleweed managed to keep his faith through his belief in God and concern for humanity by working through the negative obstacles in his path. Tumbleweed has remained happy and positive in his pursuit of happiness.

"Tumbleweed is destined to be a new voice in our generation." - Maurício Mendoza, President, Versace L.A.

Contact Information:
Versace L.A.
Mauricio Mendoza
626-230-8706
Contact via Email
www.VersaceLA.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/823797

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com