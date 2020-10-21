Artist Tumbleweed Announces New Controversial Music Video, Targeting Trump and His Gang

Washington, DC, October 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- In association with dustblownrecords, Versace L.A. presents the song “Somebody Anybody,” a compelling anthem by artist Tumbleweed, which has evolved into a beautiful and thought-provoking music video that makes a statement by spotlighting America’s current turbulent times. The video will leave an indelible impression, so see it for yourself at https://youtu.be/pcD0PPI0dYE

Rapper/songwriter Tumbleweed’s ability to express himself through his music comes from the heart. He has suffered many trials and unimaginable hardships, losing his mom at the age of 2, being homeless, and fighting his demons as a single father and former professional athlete. Tumbleweed managed to keep his faith through his belief in God and concern for humanity by working through the negative obstacles in his path. Tumbleweed has remained happy and positive in his pursuit of happiness.

"Tumbleweed is destined to be a new voice in our generation." - Maurício Mendoza, President, Versace L.A.

Contact Information:

Versace L.A.

Mauricio Mendoza

626-230-8706

Contact via Email

www.VersaceLA.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/823797

Press Release Distributed by PR.com