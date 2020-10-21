Avionté Releases CHANGE, a Paycard Designed Specifically for the Staffing Industry

Avionté announces the launch of CHANGE, a paycard designed to benefit both the employee and the staffing firm's bottom line.

Eagan, MN, October 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Avionté, an industry leader in enterprise staffing and recruiting software, announced the release of its latest offering, CHANGE, a paycard that supports the unique challenges of staffing and recruiting agencies.

CHANGE is a specialized staffing paycard specifically designed for the staffing and recruiting industry that addresses the unique challenges they face and offers a loyalty program to incentivize employees for good behaviors that benefit both the employee and the staffing firm holistically.

With CHANGE, staffing firms can create stronger relationships and increase retention with their employees and the clients they serve. The CHANGE loyalty program helps turn employees into brand ambassadors by facilitating the rewards focused on positive behavior. Employees earn points for work behaviors that are then redeemable for gift cards from over 75 top merchants or Visa or MasterCard branded spend cards used anywhere Visa or MasterCard are accepted.

In addition to the loyalty program, the CHANGE card addresses key payroll requirements for staffing firms. Paycards enable firms to streamline the payroll process by reducing paper checks, delivery fees and personnel costs. Firms using Avionté can work with a single trusted provider, because the CHANGE paycard is embedded directly into the Avionté system. Eliminating paper checks also minimizes fraud, theft, stop-payment costs, and out-of-cycles checks. These features are key to firms who want to modernize their payroll offering without burdening their back-office personnel.

“CHANGE is a product of Avionté’s continued efforts to be a stronger partner in innovation for its customers and accelerate the pace and consistency of delivering new solutions to the staffing and recruiting industry,” said Karl Florida, CEO of Avionté. “Over the years, it’s been our mission to empower employment by helping staffing firms connect people with meaningful work. Now, with our new payment services and loyalty program offerings, I strongly believe that we are not only continuing that tradition, but we're also offering our clients new ways to connect people with a meaningful way to manage their finances, while simultaneously improving their relationships with their customers and positively impacting their bottom line.”

Avionté announced the upcoming release of the CHANGE card to clients at its CONNECT user conference this August. CHANGE officially launches at American Staffing Association’s Staffing World virtual conference this week where attendees can explore how a new staffing paycard solution can lead to safer worksite behaviors, reduced worker’s compensation rates, improved employee attendance and client satisfaction, more referrals and a stronger candidate pipeline, and increased talent retention. CHANGE is available today to all current and new Avionté clients.

About Avionté

Avionté is a leader in enterprise staffing and recruiting software solutions, offering innovative end-to-end technology solutions to nearly 1,000 customers and 25,000 users throughout the U.S. and Canada. Avionté delivers a robust platform for clerical, light industrial, IT and professional staffing firms to maximize profits and boost productivity that includes powerful ATS, Payroll and billing solutions and a paycard designed specifically for the staffing industry. For more information, visit www.Avionté.com.

