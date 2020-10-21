Sakimah Coleman Honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Concord, NC, October 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Sakimah Coleman of Concord, North Carolina has been honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of publishing. These important women exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their goals, they must never give up and continue to strive to become influential in their profession.

About Sakimah Coleman

Sakimah Coleman is an author who writes books about having mental illness. Her first book is titled, “Step into My World of Schizophrenia,” an engrossing memoir in the form of journal entries that present the author’s journey coming to terms with her daily struggles with paranoid schizophrenia. It is a thought-provoking reflection on the daily battles and personal costs of living with bouts of psychological disturbance. Candid, raw, eye-opening, and ultimately optimistic, her generous personal story will uplift others in similar straits, helping them understand who they are beyond their condition and remind them of the endless opportunities for God’s grace to shine through. It is published through Christian Faith Publishing. Consumers can purchase “Step into My World of Schizophrenia” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble. A synopsis of “Step into My World of Schizophrenia” can be viewed on YouTube.

Born and raised in Trenton, NJ, Sakimah is a middle child. She decided to write a book based on an illness that plagues the communities and nations worldwide. Sakimah had big dreams of becoming a nurse but her dreams became deferred when she became stricken with a mental illness called Paranoid Schizophrenia. Life itself became extremely difficult to manage when the illness fell upon her. The author has written her story based on real life experiences and with hopes of helping others who are battling a mental illness.

Mrs. Coleman states, “When you find yourself in a world full of promises, hopes, dreams, and sometimes fantasies only to be caught up in a world of confusion, disappointments, and untruth, you often find yourself holding onto the edge, at times unable to relate, wondering if it’s your last breath, chance, or unforeseen opportunity to make your messed up situation right. As life takes a turn for what we might think is the worst, a change soon comes that puts the pieces to the puzzle in its proper place.”

Sakimah presently holds a degree in the arts and general education, and plans to complete her degree in nursing in the near future. She currently resides in North Carolina with her husband and children. Mrs. Coleman is in the process of writing her second book. In her spare time, she enjoys bicycle riding and dining out.

