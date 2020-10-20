Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

E.J. Wade Releases a New Book About the Events of 1877 and the Rise of Ida B. Wells

PR.com  
October 20, 2020 7:00pm   Comments
Share:

The historic icon, Ida B. Wells-Barnett, is starting to generate new interest from young readers.

Jacksonville, FL, October 20, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Ida B. Wells-Barnett has been reduced to a paragraph in history, in reality she is one of the most iconic figures in American history. Ida B. Wells is known for her anti-lynching crusade and suffrage but most people don't know the particulars. The book "Reporting Live from Jim Crow Ida B. Wells" gives readers a fresh take on the story.

"I actually tell the story of Ida B. Wells in a different way, I begin with her origin story, which is actually a disputed election in 1876 between Rutherford B. Hayes and Samuel Tilden. Elections have consequences. I think many on the political left and right wanted her removed from history because of her pro 2nd Amendment stance. I would love to revive her and maybe even generate enough interest to get her to the big screen one day."
- E.J. Wade

Contact Information:
E.J. Wade
904-402-3377
Contact via Email
https://www.instagram.com/authorejwade/
https://twitter.com/1877wastheyear

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/823629

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com