New UV-C Study Prepared for the U.S. Department of Energy

Houston, TX, October 20, 2020 --(PR.com)-- XtraLight Manufacturing Ltd. announced the release of a new unsolicited, independent report published by the Washington River Protection Solutions (WRPS). The report was prepared for the U.S. Department of Energy Office of River Protection. Lab tests have been conducted to determine the feasibility of using XtraLight’s Handheld UV-C Disinfection System to rapidly disinfect radiological instrumentation and Personnel Contamination Monitors (PCMs). “The readings, using a NIST-traceable radiometer, demonstrated and validated that a sufficient fluence, or radiant dose of Ultraviolet-C (UVC) to kill or inactivate 99.999% of many pathogens.” (WRPS)

Health Physicist Ed. B Wilkes said, “The UV-C Handheld from XtraLight has proven to be the ideal solution to disinfecting the scintillation detectors on our radiological instrumentation.” Details of his findings can be found in the 42-page document.

The comprehensive report provides a competitive third-party analysis of product performance and data. Outlining irradiance measurements as well as basic UVC facts and terms, the summary of the report and a link to download it can be found on XtraLight’s blog here: https://blog.xtralight.com/ultraviolet-disinfection-radiological-instrumentation

About XtraLight

XtraLight Manufacturing, Ltd. designs, engineers, and manufactures LED and UV-C lighting in Houston, TX. Since 1986, the company has proudly stood for quality products that are made in the United States. XtraLight is known for their specification grade commercial and industrial lighting as well as their developments in horticulture LEDs, sports and security lighting, and UV-C disinfection systems. They create custom tailored energy-efficient lighting solutions to suit all commercial and industrial applications. XtraLight is known for their lighting expertise, innovation and genuine customer satisfaction for over 34 years. For more information on all of XtraLight’s products, please visit www.XLM.com or email customerservice@XLM.com

