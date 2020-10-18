Ravenstone Solutions Helps Businesses Adapt to Supply Chain Disruptions with NetSuite

Employing NetSuite solutions has allowed businesses to reduce operational costs and overcome COVID-19's supply chain disruptions and challenges.

Toronto, Canada, October 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Nothing exposes supply chain vulnerabilities as much as the global pandemic did. By employing NetSuite solutions, companies learned to preplan for crisis and make fast decisions based on real-time information. Ravenstone Solutions is a leading NetSuite implementation service that helps businesses deal with disruptions that have surfaced over the past few months.

A representative of the company stated, “One of the biggest benefits of NetSuite is its customizability. It can be tailored to meet the specific demands of your business and the evolving technological needs. When you automate processes like order management, invoicing, cash collection, and financial consolidation - you get to reduce your operational costs. This comes as a benefit for companies, especially when businesses are struggling to control their overheads.”

The COVID-19 crisis has disrupted supply chains throughout the world. As production came to a halt and the world saw a steep fluctuation in demand, companies found it hard to stay afloat. Consumers rushed to the stores to hoard toilet paper and cleaning products. The situation was aggravated by travel and transportation restrictions, international disagreements, docked ships, and grounded planes. The only silver lining was that companies started reconsidering how they conduct business to deal with such disruptions in the future.

In such a testing time, NetSuite continues to be nothing short of a godsend. Ravenstone Solutions offers NetSuite services to help companies manage their supply chain delays, correspond with the vendors, manage inventory, and forecast future demand. NetSuite also allows partners to view all the aspects of the supply chain in one place, predict supply chain issues, and recommend plausible solutions. It offers differentiated solutions that help businesses improve their production processes and ensure faster delivery of products.

The company offers services for a wide range of industries, including wholesale distributors and software and tech companies.

About the Company

As a leading NetSuite Implementation provider, Ravenstone Solutions offers superior, customized NetSuite ERP solutions to various businesses, ranging from wholesale distributors and retailers to IT consultation companies, financial companies, and non-profits.

The Ravenstone team offers various services at all implementation stages, including optimization, licensing, integration, training, support and migration.

