Ask Claire Digital Platform for Medicare Guidance Now Available Nationwide

Los Angeles, CA, October 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Ask Claire, a free and independent digital guidance platform for people with Medicare, is now available nationwide. This online service allows users who are looking for Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage, or Medicare Part D plans to simply and easily evaluate available options in their area and then connect directly with the carrier of their choice.

Launched in early 2020 with an initial regional focus in California and Florida, Ask Claire is designed for the more than 60MM people nearing or on Medicare. Different than other online services available, Ask Claire is an independent guidance service, not an insurance brokerage.

This national expansion comes on the heels of important user feedback that showed the strong demand for such a service. This expansion coincides with the start of the Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), when those with Medicare can evaluate and, if they choose, make changes to their Medicare coverage. It also comes in the midst of COVID, which is increasing users’ reliance on digital services and will alter the way they navigate this decision.

According to Riaz Ali, CEO and Founder of Saeidan, the company behind Ask Claire, “We believe that finding the right Medicare coverage is a healthcare and financial decision, which has never been more critical. With this as our guiding principle, we are working to build an education and guidance service that puts the users at the center of the experience to make sure they can make a confident choice.”

About Ask Claire: Ask Claire, an innovation by Saeidan, is an independent and free digital guidance platform for those using or considering Medicare. Launched in 2020, Ask Claire helps users understand the program, compare Medicare plans, and connect directly with health plans when they are ready. Ask Claire is not a brokerage or an insurance company. Learn more here: www.askclaire.com

About Saeidan: Saeidan is on a mission to transform the experience for those navigating Medicare. We are committed to elevating the voice of the consumer in healthcare decision making and building products and services that help people navigate Medicare. Learn more about Saeidan here: www.saeidan.com

