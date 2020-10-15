PM Exam Coach Launches First-to-Market PMP® Exam Simulator Fully Updated for the New PMP® Exam Format

Professionals looking to pass the Project Management Professional (PMP®) Exam can start preparing now for the new exam format thanks to PM Exam Coach's new breakthrough simulator that features multiple practice exams formatted just like the new test.

West Sayville, NY, October 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- PM Exam Coach, a leading and prominent online e-training course provider, has announced the launch of The PM Exam Simulator which is fully compatible with the new PMP exam format.

The Project Management Institute (PMI) revealed that the Project Management Professional Exam (PMP® Exam) will feature new content and new test features starting on January 2, 2021.

With that announcement PM Exam Coach has released a simulator for the new exam format, and that hard work has paid off with the first fully updated simulator to reach the market. Thanks to this powerful new tool, students can begin preparing for the new exam format right now.

“Our students told us they needed to be able to begin preparing for the new exam prior to its release,” said Daniel Ryan, PMP -- the founder and president of PM Exam Coach. “With this simulator they will be able to do exactly that. It features over a thousand questions – including new question formats like drag-and-drop, multiple correct answers, multimedia and more – and all the questions are based on the new exam content outline.”

“This simulator is as close to the real thing as possible,” Ryan said. “That means our students will not only get an advanced look at what the new exam is going to be like, but they’ll also gain valuable extra study time that can dramatically increase their chances of passing the newly formatted test.” The new PM Exam Coach PM Exam Simulator includes questions based on the same content that the new PMP Exam is based on. Students also enjoy a variety of premium features, such as explanations for all questions and detailed reporting and analytics. The simulator is compatible with phone, tablet, and desktop devices.

Here is more information about the simulator:

Valid for current and new PMP Exam (2021 PMI ECO)

1,000 realistic and unique questions

5 complete exams

Students can build custom exams by area or number of questions

Detailed reporting helps students plan their next steps

Updated to current PMP Exam Content Outline

Developed by a team of expert PMPs

Perhaps the best news for those looking to start preparing to take the new exam next year is that for a limited time they can try this simulator for free.

“I’m confident our simulator is so advanced that the free version is going to be better than competitors’ pay versions, when or if they appear,” Ryan said.

The free version of the simulator includes such features as answer explanations, unlimited exam retakes, performance tracking and statistics and much, much more.

Aspiring PMP Exam takers can try the free simulator here. They can also sign up to begin using the full simulator for a low weekly or monthly fee. Click here to learn more.

About PM Exam Coach

PM Exam Coach offers a variety of programs and tools designed to help students pass the PMP Exam on their first attempt. The company delivers test questions that are like the ones on the real test and expert guidance and coaching. PM Exam Coach has already produced over 5,200 success stories by allowing students to study smarter, not harder. With PM Exam Coach students are able to focus their studies and take advantage of the latest learning technology (there’s something for every learning style) to ensure they are ready to pass the PMP Exam the very next time they take it.

PMP and PMBOK are registered marks of the Project Management Institute, Inc.

Contact Information:

PM Exam Coach

Daniel Ryan

(631) 894-8546

Contact via Email

www.pmexamcoach.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/823355

Press Release Distributed by PR.com