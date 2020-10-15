Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Frannie & Elinor Releases Handcrafted Jewelry Collection "Reflected Joy"

PR.com  
October 15, 2020 3:00am   Comments
Share:

Launch of "Reflected Joy" announced - Minimalist Handmade Jewelry Designs; Unique hammered gold and sterling jewelry; Modern mixed metals; Classic drop earrings; Swarovski world-class crystals and pearls; Intricately patterned pendants and necklaces

Austin, TX, October 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Frannie & Elinor announces the release of their new jewelry collection, “Reflected Joy.” Designer Joan Elinor’s enchantingly elegant designs invite us into her collection with hammered sterling silver and gold, minimalist designs both delicate and bold, captivating hoops, classic drops and pearls, intricately patterned pendants and necklaces, Swarovski crystals and more. The handcrafted collection presents designer earrings, pendants and necklaces in mixed metals and on-trend contemporary and classic designs.

To celebrate the launch of this new collection, Frannie & Elinor is offering 20% off all pieces to their VIPs. Find out about becoming a VIP at http://eepurl.com/gra419

Frannie & Elinor designs are immediately sought after and sell out quickly. Visit the collection at www.etsy.com/shop/FrannieandElinor

For more information go to info@FrannieandElinor.com

Contact Information:
Frannie & Elinor
Joan Elinor
512-358-8786
Contact via Email
https://www.etsy.com/shop/FrannieandElinor

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/823285

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com