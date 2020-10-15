Shelly M. Thomas Recognized as a Woman of the Month for August 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Fostoria, OH, October 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Shelly M. Thomas of Fostoria, Ohio has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for August 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of dance instruction and fitness. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

About Shelly M. Thomas

Shelly M. Thomas is the owner of Fit N Dance Shakin It with Shelly, a studio which offers different cardio workout classes for men and women of all ages and fitness levels. In addition to Shelly, there are four other instructors, all of whom teach fitness classes. Shelly instructs three different classes, Fit N Dance, Fit Walk N Tone, and Fit N Jump. The studio also offers Fierce Fit Drumming, Adult/Kids Karate, Kickboxing, Cardio Kickboxing, Circuit Training, Zumba, and Strong classes. They recently showcased two of their classes at the Heritage Vintage Market in Tiffin, Ohio.

Ms. Thomas is responsible for the overall operations and management of the studio. She teaches cardio and fitness classes and offers lifestyle advice to her clients targeting healthier, more active life choices. Shelly advises she started her fitness journey when she found Dance2Fit with Jessica. She loved it and got certified as a Dance2Fit instructor. Ms. Thomas is a member of the local Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to managing her own business, Shelly manages the financials, serves as the canteen manager, and is the bartender at the local American Veteran's Amvets Post 69 club. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family and grandchildren, walking, and sightseeing.

For further information, please contact https://www.facebook.com/FitNDance/.

About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.

Contact Information:

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222

Contact via Email

www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/821345

Press Release Distributed by PR.com